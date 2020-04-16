For the first time that city manager Mike Hamp can recall, the city of Waynesboro has had to implement furloughs on more than a dozen city employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When The Great Recession hit in 2009-2010, the city built furloughs into the budget. However, it wasn’t necessary to implement them at the time because Waynesboro was able to achieve cost savings through other means, Hamp said.
As of Monday, 13 part-time hourly-wage city employees had been placed on furlough including one tourism assistant, two office on youth workers, one from parks and recreation and nine library employees. The first furlough began on March 23 with the most recent starting Monday. Across the 13 positions, the city is saving approximately $10,000 per month.
“The furloughs are enacted (because of) declining overall demand for service or inability to provide service under the Executive Order, for safety of employees and public and in order to reduce expenditures in the face of declining revenues,” Hamp said in an email statement.
Hamp said at this time no additional furloughs were scheduled, but it was uncertain if there will be more in the future.
While there is no set end date for the furloughs or the city’s hiring freeze, Hamp said that existing furloughs are scheduled for periodic review with most reviews occurring May 31 and some occurring June 10.
The city of Waynesboro also implemented a hiring freeze with exemptions to certain positions including public safety and public works, as well as restricting spending on non-personnel expenditures.
“We may not have done all that we need to do to meet the fiscal challenge that’s in front of us in the current fiscal year and the next, so it may require some additional adjustment,” Hamp said, noting the city anticipates having to amend the 2021 budget.
With March figures on meals, sales and lodging tax revenues not yet available, Hamp said predicting the anticipated impact the pandemic has on revenues is challenging. In the current fiscal year ending June 30, Hamp said it would “not be surprising” to see losses of $1.2 to 2 million in those revenues.
“With limited ability to assess to quantify impacts, and limited ability to forecast the duration of the event, it is difficult to state precisely the magnitude of the economic and budgetary problems resulting from social distancing and shelter at home measures,” he said.
