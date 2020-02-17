One month after the Waynesboro Golf and Country Club was acquired by River City Collective, LLC, the facility announced that it has changed its name to River City Collective.
The newly re-branded site said in a statement on Monday that River City Collective will be the overarching name for all facilities including Orchard Creek Course and The Oaks clubhouse.
"By definition, a collective is a group of entities which share at least one common interest. This fits perfectly with what we are trying to achieve at River City Collective," the company said in a released statement. "We are a group of entities and people who are striving to achieve a common goal of providing a place to gather, play, eat and form relationships for the good of our community."
In November of 2015, board members of the then-Waynesboro Country Club voted to make it semi-private in an effort to combat a large amount of debt.
The club was bought at auction for just under $900,000 in February 2017 by Kenneth Bradley and Jim Critzer. Years of declining membership and failure to pay a $750,000 loan led to the foreclosure sale.
The Waynesboro Country Club was established in 1950.
