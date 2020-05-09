City residents will head to the polls on May 19 to choose their city council and school board representatives to represent them at a local level.
The May municipal election, originally slated for May 5, was pushed back two weeks by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also exercised his statutory authority to move the June primary elections from June 9 to June 23. Under current state law, the governor can postpone an election by 14 days without approval from the legislature.
The governor’s original proposal would have moved the May elections to the Nov. 3 General Election. That move would have discarded all absentee ballots already cast and extended the term of officials set to expire on June 30 until successors have been elected. The Senate, however, opted to pass Northam’s plan at their veto session, effectively killing the idea.
COVID-19 has caused a temporary shift in polling locations in Waynesboro, as well. All Waynesboro voters choosing to cast their ballot in person will do so at Kate Collins Middle School, located at 1625 Ivy Street. Kate Collins, which was not a previous city polling location, is where all four wards will vote in May and June.
Although one polling location will be open on May 19, Waynesboro is still encouraging absentee voting. All voters are eligible to vote absentee using code “2A” because of the pandemic. Voters can apply online for an absentee ballot at vote.elections.virginia.gov, by emailing jefferslp@ci.waynesboro.va.us or by faxing the online application to (540) 942-6501. Because it is faster, Waynesboro Voting Registrar Lisa Jeffers encourages requesting an absentee ballot online.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the May 19 municipal election is Tuesday by 5 p.m.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line by 7 p.m. is eligible to vote.
Waynesboro voters will be selecting their picks for three contested city council, and three uncontested selections for school board.
The ballot will feature 10 different candidates who threw their hats in the ring for either city council or school board seats in Ward A, Ward B and at-large.
For the at-large city council seat, voters will choose between current city Mayor Terry Short Jr., who has held the seat since 2016, or political newcomer Jim Wood. For the school board, current chairman Rick Wheeler is seeking his second term. Wheeler is currently the Ward B representative, but is switching seats with current at-large representative Erika Smith.
In Ward A, two newcomers — Kanise Marshall and Lana Williams — are vying for the city council seat previously held by councilwoman Elzena Anderson. Anderson resigned March 1 before her term expired on June 30. For school board, Diana Williams is seeking a four-year term. Diana Williams has served on the school board since a special election in 2018 following Douglas Norcross’ resignation.
Ward B is the most contested city council race this election cycle. Incumbent Bruce Allen, who is seeking his fourth term, has held the seat for 12 years with half of that as the city’s mayor. Also seeking election for Ward B is DuBose Egleston, Jr., who previously served on city council from 1998-2002, and community activist Marcia Geiger. On the school board side, Erika Smith is seeking a four-year term. Smith has served on the school board since winning a special election in 2018 when Shelly Laurenzo resigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.