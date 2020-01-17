An exhibit focusing on two families of early settlers from Augusta and Albemarle counties opened Friday at the Waynesboro Heritage Museum.
“Locust Isle: the Patrick Estate” takes visitors back to Waynesboro starting in the early 1700s, on the cusp of the American Revolution.
“The exhibit is really just several different stories, because there’s such a rich history between the two families that we couldn’t show everything,” said Kelly Sheely, curator at Waynesboro Heritage Museum. “It’s just sort of cherry-picking some of the most interesting things.”
The Patrick family and the Massie family, connected through a marriage between Hettie Massie and William Patrick, didn’t live in Waynesboro. The Patrick family lived Locust Isle, an early 19th-century brick home located in Augusta County near Hugh K. Cassell Elementary school and the South River, and the Massie family were settled on Spring Valley in Albemarle County.
Despite not living in the River City, the two families have deep ties to Waynesboro, Sheely said.
The connection begins with Nathaniel Massie, a merchant in Waynesboro who owned a store across the street from the Heritage Museum where Jamison’s is currently located. Additionally, Nathaniel helped start and manage Waynesboro Academy, which is associated with the first school in town.
“It’s not really a school that still exists today,” Sheely said. “The building’s also gone. It would have been on the corner of Wayne and ‘Second Main Street’ is what they called it, but Broad Street. This served as a hospital during the Civil War, but they used this as a school. And they would meet there for business, politics, a little bit of everything.”
Nathaniel’s daughter, Hettie, married William Patrick, thus connecting the two Virginia families.
Thanks to generous donations and loans of artifacts from the family that began coming in last January, a significant amount of early Waynesboro history is being revealed and coming available to share with modern-day residents of the area.
“The Patrick family really helped develop the town of Waynesboro,” Sheely said. “Even though they were in Augusta County, this is still where they would have gone to buy things and sell things, and they’re on a lot of our founding documents.”
Indeed, William Patrick’s signature is on a petition to settle the town of Waynesboro, formerly spelled “Waynesborough.” The Patricks also have signatures on a petition that helped get the first library in Waynesboro. Some family heirloom books contain a note saying, “Library of Waynesborough.”
“They had a lot to do with establishing the town and getting it up and running, and the Massies were involved in that,” Sheely said.
Photographs, remnants of clothing, and a plethora of documents dating as early as the 1700s are among many of the artifacts featured in the Locust Isle exhibit.
Nathaniel Massie kept especially detailed records of all his business transactions. An entry in one of his ledgers, displayed in the exhibit, notes that one Christmas he sold apple cider to Thomas Jefferson.
Another feature of the exhibit includes the names and what is known of the story of slaves on both the Locust Isle and Spring Valley estates.
Sheely estimated that each estate had 30 or more slaves. Spring Valley kept detailed record of their slaves, which provides a treasure trove of information to local history.
“It’s going to be a good resource for African American genealogy,” Sheely said. “In the Massie family journals, we actually get all of these names and birthdays.”
Karen Church, an archivist for the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation, has been involved with the museum since the 1990s. She helped to spearhead the new exhibit and processing of the artifacts.
Members of the Patrick family interviewed multiple different institutions before choosing where to donate and loan their numerous heirlooms to, Church said.
“It’s an honor to look through this stuff,” Church said. “They are from everyday people.”
Processing the documents alone took six months to sort, but historical documents are one of Church’s favorite subjects to work with.
Church said the artifact she found most fascinating, which is on display at the exhibit, was a portable filing system made of linen.
With “N. Massie Acct” marked on the front of the folder, the inside pockets are labeled with letters of the alphabet where the Massie family stored receipts and other documents related to accounting. The linen folder could be rolled up for easy mobility, Church explained.
This portable file might be the first of its kind, Church said.
“I did a lot of research,” she said. “I called Smithsonian, Monticello, Mount Vernon. Nobody has ever seen something like that.”
Although the Locust Isle exhibit cannot tell the entire history of the family in just one gallery, Sheely and Church hope it will be the beginning of significant new research coming to light about the history of Waynesboro.
“I think when people think of Waynesboro, they think of the 1920s and the 30s, and the factories through the 60s and the 70s,” Church said. “I am impressed with the extent of Waynesboro history before that era. How far it reached, and the people and the importance they played in Virginia that most people aren’t aware of.”
