After a roughly 9-month long study on a portion of U.S. Route 250 through Waynesboro and Augusta County, the city is preparing a VDOT SMART Scale application for $5.2 million in corridor improvements.
The study’s results, prepared by ATCS engineering and VDOT’s strategically targeted affordable roadway solutions (STARS) program, was presented to Waynesboro city council members at council’s Wednesday evening meeting held electronically.
The study focuses on a 1.8-mile long stretch of U.S. 250 from Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro to Old White Bridge Road/Goose Creek Road in Augusta County. VDOT identified the roadway as one of the most dangerous in the district with nearly 300 accidents on West Main Street in the last 6 years that resulted in two fatalities and more than 100 injuries.
The city’s $5.2 million estimate includes $700,000 for design, $500,000 for right of way and utilities, and $4 million in construction. The cost estimate assumes that existing pavement will not be resurfaced and includes a 25% contingency fund.
Augusta County is completing a separate companion application for SMART Scale funding. The county’s estimate totals $1.9 million.
An online survey distributed in late January through early February gathered nearly 1,000 community responses on the corridor improvement plan.
Survey respondents rated safety as their first priority for improvements, while travel time came in at number two. Conversely, respondents listed property access and roadway aesthetics as their least important improvements.
Respondents also selected a 4-lane divided highway option as their preferred choice. An option for a roundabout remained neutral in survey results, with an almost equal number of those responding in favor and opposed. Construction of a roundabout at Lew Dewitt and Pelham Drive is not included in the cost estimates.
Based on the study and public input, improvements options include the addition of a raised median, lane reduction, a roundabout, corridor-wide upgrades and concurrent side street phasing at Old White Bridge Road/Goose Creek Road.
The study’s recommendation incorporates a combination of raised medians, corridor-wide upgrades and concurrent side street phasing at Old White Bridge Road/Goose Creek Road. The roundabout is recommended for “further exploration” in the future, and lane reduction was not recommended based on public input.
This combination of improvements includes recommendations to install a raised median with removal of the existing two-way left turn lane, revising left turn lanes to operate on flashing yellow arrows, and shifting the through lanes on eastbound U.S. 250 to Hopeman Parkway to tie-in to the left turn and through lanes.
ATCS team manager Nathan Umberger said recommended improvements are projected to reduce crashes by about 60% within the corridor, improve signal operations and allow BRITE bus expanded bus stop locations.
“We’re pretty excited given the issues along this corridor that this could see a real impact and some real positivity for pedestrians, for vehicular safety, as well as creating a good sense of place within the city to allow this to be more of a place for business to thrive,” Umberger said.
The study showed that 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles a day travel on this section of U.S. 250 a day. Only 1% of that traffic comes from heavy vehicles.
An average of 50 crashes a year occur on the less than 2-mile stretch including multiple pedestrian and fatal crashes, which is considered high, Umberger said. With minimal and discontinuous sidewalks and more than 60 access points — 83% of crashes involved angle or rear end collisions, which Umberger said is typical with such dense access points. In addition, most driveways do not meet statewide access management standards, the study showed.
City staff is preparing the SMART Scale application and has plans to bring it before council in July.
