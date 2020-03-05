WARRENTON — A Waynesboro man convicted Thursday afternoon of shooting to death a Warrenton-area teen received a 51-year prison sentence.
A Fauquier County Circuit Court jury found Myi’son Ianeene Ellis, 39, guilty of first-degree murder and two related charges in the Aug. 26 killing of Lincoln Lamar Williams Jr. The shooting took place outside Mr. Williams’ family home at 5042 Old Auburn Mill Road, about five miles east of town.
After deliberating for about six hours Wednesday and Thursday, the panel also convicted Mr. Ellis of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery in Lincoln’s killing.
Twenty-two witnesses testified during the three-day trial before the jury rendered its verdicts.
For the full story and trial coverage, visit www.FauquierNow.com.
