Waynesboro mayor Terry Short Jr. was unanimously selected by the GO Virginia region 8 executive committee to serve as the newest member of the region 8 council.
GO Virginia is a collaborative economic development initiative that provides project-based incentives to encourage collaboration between private industry, higher education and local government in each region to product results that will grow and diversify regional economies and ultimately the Commonwealth.
Short said in a press release that he was “truly honored” by the appointment and the opportunity to serve, especially as the Commonwealth recovers from the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“I am encouraged that my service can afford our city the opportunity get plugged in and to more deeply collaborate with our regional economic development partners, generate economic prospect, and achieve higher pay for our citizens,” Short’s statement said. “We are doing great things in our city, and I am humbled at the opportunity to bring my experience to work to improve economic conditions within our region. What’s good for our region is good for Waynesboro.”
In 2016, the GO Virginia board certified nine distinct GO Virginia regions across the commonwealth. These regions consist of nine to 18 localities that share similar economic development and workforce needs. Each region is overseen by a regional council, developed organically from regional business leadership, economic development and workforce professionals, educators and local government officials.
Regional councils are responsible for identifying economic opportunities, needs and challenges, and establishing priorities among those opportunities that can be addressed through regional collaboration. Regional opportunities and priorities are laid out in an economic growth and diversification plan. Regional councils are also responsible for soliciting, reviewing and recommending regional projects to the board for funding that align with these priorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.