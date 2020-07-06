A 57-year-old Waynesboro man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Friday.
Virginia State Police said the fatal crash occurred at 5 p.m. on Route 664, less than a mile east of Route 631.
A 2014 Lexus GS was traveling east on Route 664 when it ran off the right side of the road and then overcorrected, police said. The Lexus crossed over the center line and into the westbound lane where it struck a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI. The Lexus then ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to police.
The drive of the Lexus, 25-year-old Brandon D. Galloway of Waynesboro, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The motorcyclist, Timothy W. Painter of Waynesboro, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
A 2006 Harley-Davidson FXDLI, also traveling west on Route 664, ran off the right side of the road in order to avoid colliding with the Lexus. The motorcycle struck a highway sign.
The operator of the 2006 Harley-Davidson FXDLI, Roger Holmes, 50, of Waynesboro, was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Holmes was also wearing a helmet.
Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Jail records show he is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
State police said Monday the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.