StreetArt360, an online magazine dedicated to street and urban art, named a Waynesboro mural as No. 1 on a list of top 100 murals around the world.
The winning mural can be seen on the old ice plant building near the South River in Waynesboro. Muralist Nils Westergard from Richmond painted the mural.
No other murals from Virginia topped the 100 list. Westergard’s mural joins others from around the U.S., including New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina, as well as artworks located across Greece, Italy, China, Argentina and more.
The selection was made based on the number of likes and shares made on StreetArt360’s social networking pages.
