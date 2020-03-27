Along Pelham Drive and adjoining streets in Waynesboro on Thursday drivers and walkers enjoyed a visit to the Zoofari.
On display for one day, stuffed animals were the focus of displays throughout the neighborhood.
Devin Roller, her husband and two children live on Huntington Place, off of Pelham Drive.
She said she was contacted by a neighbor who set up a Facebook page for the event.
“I have an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old who were thrilled to hear about the idea,” said Roller, who has lived in Huntington Place for 11 years.
She said her children were excited about choosing which stuffed animals to put in their Zoofari display.
The Rollers had an owl in a tree in their front yard, a monkey hanging from their lamppost and a snake in a tree.
They also placed a blue tarp to resemble water in the front yard and on the tarp were an octopus and a seal “in our water feature,” according to Roller.
“They have quite a zoo of stuffed animals,” Roller said of her children’s collection.
Roller said some older neighbors obviously did not have as many stuffed animals to display as her children have, but some still participated in the Zoofari.
“You could tell there was a very loved old bear that got put out,” Roller said.
Roller said the displays were only up Thursday, and neighbors decided to have them up from dawn until dusk.
“So we could get the early walkers who wanted to see until people who wanted to walk after dinner time,” Roller said.
The Rollers took a stroll through the Zoofari, which neighbors hope to participate in again one day next week.
Some community members who live outside the neighborhood drove through to visit the Zoofari, Roller said.
“So that was kind of cool,” she said.
Thursday was a nice day for neighbors to be outside walking and waving to each other.
“I thought it was a very spirit-lifting event,” Roller said of the Zoofari.
The event was also “a nice way for neighbors to greet each other yet stay [distant].”
