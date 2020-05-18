The city of Waynesboro will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday in conjunction with the Central Shenandoah Health District and the Virginia National Guard.
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of William Perry Elementary School located at 840 King Avenue. Tests will be provided on a first come, first serve basis, and 250 tests will be available.
No registration or pre-screening is required. All testing is free, and no insurance is required.
Tests will be administered in both a drive-through and walk up manner.
Participants are asked to wear a mask, respect social distancing of six feet at all times and advise staff if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
