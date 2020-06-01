The city of Waynesboro announced Monday that city businesses and organizations can apply for a grant to support tourism-oriented business endeavors, events and projects.
The grant program, "Building Opportunities to Support Tourism" or BOOST, allows city businesses and organizations to apply for up to $2,500 to support eligible activities such as fairs, festivals and projects "intended to entice visitation." The grant also may be used for marketing, design and printing costs.
Funds are limited to new and existing tourism-related endeavors within the city between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
“Tourism plays a vital role in Waynesboro’s local economy, and that has been highlighted by the negative impact that the COVID-19 situation has had on our community,” said Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager, in a press release. “The hospitality industry has been hit especially hard, and we’re proud to be able to offer the BOOST grant program once again to provide some much-needed support to affected organizations.”
According to the latest figures available from the U.S. Travel Association for domestic visitor spending, tourism spending was at a record level in Virginia prior to COVID-19.
Tourism revenue reached $37,487,675 in Waynesboro in 2018 and supported 371 jobs.
The city said in a released statement that the numbers for 2020 "will likely tell a different story," but the city's tourism department hopes the BOOST grants will serve "as a recovery source for local tourism businesses and kickstart the industry as the economy cautiously continues to reopen."
Full details on the grant requirements as well as the application are available for download on the city's economic development site, waynesborobusiness.com, under "local business resources."
Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 29 to the tourism office. A committee will review the applications and determinations will be made by July 9.
