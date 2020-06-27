A Waynesboro pastor is retiring this month after four decades in ministry.
Rev. Linda Kusse-Wolfe has been the pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church since 2016. She’s been a pastor for most of her life, but serving in ministry was something she had never given much thought to in her earlier years.
“I thought, well, I’ll be a teacher or social worker or something, but the Lord kept opening the doors to pastoral ministry, which is where I’ve ended up very happily for 40 years,” said Kusse-Wolfe.
Kusse-Wolfe graduated from Stetson University with the idea of pursuing a doctorate in psychology in mind. Her plans soon changed after she accepted her calling into pastoral ministry and attended seminary school instead.
After graduating from Indiana’s Earlham School of Religion, Kusse-Wolfe and her husband, David, shared a position as campus ministers and Christian educators. The two moved to Roanoke after David became a hospital chaplain. During this time, Kusse-Wolfe began serving United Methodist churches in the area, including Martinsville and Danville.
Kusse-Wolfe and her husband also spent two years in Qom, Iran, as part of an interfaith exchange brokered by the Mennonite Central Committee during 2007 and 2008. The goal was to build friendships between the two countries and better understand a religion different from their own.
“That was a very rich two years for David and I,” she said.
In addition to serving in pastoral ministry and missionary work, Kusse-Wolfe also worked as a supervisor in domestic violence shelters.
Her retirement comes at a difficult time for the Christian community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Main Street United Methodist Church hasn’t had an in-house worship service since March 8.
Kusse-Wolfe said she feels a lack of closure and would have done a few things differently if she had known that would be the last sermon she gave to a congregation in person, she said.
“Not being able to go to the hospital, not being able to hold the hands of the dying [and] not being able to bring the Lord’s supper has just been like something out of a science fiction novel,” she said.
Kusse-Wolfe considers a close relationship with others and seeing the “holy thresholds” of life — birth, death, marriage, divorce and accompanying the dying — the most rewarding parts of being a pastor.
“Like so many churches, a lot of our congregation is older. She’s always there at the hospital or whenever somebody’s in need,” said Tom Steele, a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Kusse-Wolfe’s sermons have impacted Steele. He said she’s good at making a warm and empathetic case for good actions.
“Her messages on Sunday are just very to the point,” Steele said. “It makes you think a little bit about yourself and how you’re acting toward others.”
To celebrate the pastor’s retirement, the church has organized a drive “bye” appreciation for Sunday at 10 a.m.
Kusse-Wolfe was both delighted and surprised to hear about the celebration.
“This is a wonderful church for me to wrap things up [with] because they are just so good,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.