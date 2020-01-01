Gordmans storefront

The Peebles location on West Broad Street will be converted to a Gordmans in March 2020.

The Waynesboro Peebles will soon become a Gordmans, an apparel and home decor retailer.

Gordmans, part of the Stage community of stores, will convert its Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020. The company says the switch is “an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.”

Nine different Gordmans locations in Virginia will open on March 3 — Covington, Front Royal, Lexington, Luray, King George, Manassas, Warrenton, Waynesboro and Woodstock.

Gordmans will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 901 West Broad Street, Suite G, in Willow Oak Plaza. Interested candidates are invited to apply online at gordmans.com/careers before visiting the job fair. Walk-ins are welcome.

