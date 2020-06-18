There were masks and people six feet apart — and there also was no agenda and no topic off limits in a community conversation held by the Waynesboro police department on Wednesday in city council chambers.
Limited by social distancing and gathering guidelines, seven members of the community and seven officers were present for the discussion that lasted more than two hours. Waynesboro officers present included Chief of Police Michael Wilhelm and officers representing support services, field training officers, crisis intervention team members, diversity training officers, and investigations.
As the narrative across the U.S. continues surrounding protests over racial inequalities and police brutality continues to unfold, the department said the discussions were aimed at addressing concerns and answering questions from the community on police operations, training and culture of the department.
Chanda McGuffin, co-founder of a Black advocacy group called RISE, said Black mothers everywhere, including Waynesboro, live with fear.
“This is a real fear of Black mothers with Black sons. It is real, and it’s right here in Waynesboro,” McGuffin said. “We live with this fear constantly. Is my son going to be the first case? Am I going to be the first one to get this call?”
Jamie Dunn with Waynesboro police said building relationships is the way to get past fear.
“I’m a policeman about 200-some days of the year. I’m an African American father 365. Not only do I have a son who is African American, but his dad is a policeman. So how do we get past that? We have to build relationships. Not just the police with the community, but the community with the police, too. That’s what I press upon my son, that we need to build relationships,” Dunn said.
McGuffin also asked for police officers to be seen in more sociable situations including ideas like baseball games with cops and children.
Fred Smith of the Waynesboro police department said officers attend annual events like National Night Out and Touch a Truck, as well as visit schools and attend area churches and events when requested. Those requests come largely from the White community, Smith noted.
“I think we might need to hear from the African American community for us to come to you. We’re not hearing from the Black community,” Smith said.
When asked about diversity training for officers which Smith oversees, he said he believes the social and racial IQ of the department has been raised which makes for more fair law enforcement.
“I believe in diversity. One of the things you do get from Waynesboro is a diverse department, and that’s one of the things that can get problems solved is having a diverse police department,” Smith said. “What we accomplish there is training younger officers. When you have African American supervisors and you have a younger, White, impressionable cop come up — they’re learning from me.”
Checking an officers ethics, however, starts from the hiring process, Chief Wilhelm said. Wilhelm noted that they look beyond paper resumes for personable officers and conduct “very thorough” background investigations to get a picture of a person ethically. For Waynesboro’s department size, Capt. Kelly Walker said they’re “probably one of the best trained departments in the U.S.”
The Department of Criminal Justice Services mandates training for the Commonwealth. Every sworn officer takes 40 hours of in-service training every two years. Of those 40 hours, two are cultural diversity, four are legal and 32 are continuing education.
Walker said Waynesboro requires all officers to take crisis intervention training (CIT) as soon as possible post-field training. Police dispatchers are not required to take CIT training, but Walker said many do.
The department added a new tab to its website titled “Policy and Training spotlight” that includes its bias based policing and use of force policies and procedures.
Bias-based policing is prohibited, the document states, and it is the policy of Waynesboro police that “all searches and seizures will be based on the standard of reasonable suspicion or probable cause.”
It further states that officers may take into account the reported race, ethnicity or national origin of a specific suspect in the same way they would use specific information regarding height, weight or hair color. Police service will be provided to all persons “without regard” to race, ethnic background, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, economic status, age or cultural group, the policy states.
The use of force policy states that the department believes in “the sanctity of all human life and treating all persons with dignity, as well as respect.” It continues by stating that officers will use minimum force to accomplish a “lawful purpose and shall consider options to de-escalate situations.”
Both documents are up for review in June 2021.
“What I found in these two documents was not anything that particularly made me upset or anything glaring that bothered me. What I do think is that they’re kind of generic. And, if things weren’t the way they are right now, I think the generic might be OK,” community member Stacey Strawn said, encouraging the department to reconsider some of the policy’s wordings.
Chief Wilhelm and members of the Waynesboro police department will continue the community meetings through September. Each meeting is open to 12 community members at a time.
