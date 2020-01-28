“Hey, Mrs. Coleman!” is what Sarah Coleman can remember hearing repeatedly as a child while walking through the local Walmart with her mom, Pam.
For Pam Coleman, it was never unusual to be stopped and greeted while trying to shop for groceries or eat at a restaurant. The topic of the conversations, however, ranged from sex to sexually transmitted diseases to birth control — something Pam Coleman was an expert on.
As a public health nurse with the Central Shenandoah Health District, Pam Coleman focused on family planning, including birth control, pap smears, breast health and STD’s. With a total of 43 years between the Augusta, Staunton and Waynesboro Health Departments, Pam Coleman quickly became an infamous advocate for women in the community, as well as a familiar local face.
“I don’t think it was until maybe in my 30’s when I had children that I realized, ‘Wow, I can help these women.’ I have the knowledge, and I was the extroverted personality to just say it,” said Pam Coleman. “I’m a public health nurse when I’m in Kroger and Target and Walmart. I started realizing these women need me even in Walmart. They need me everywhere I go.”
After serving three generations of women in some cases, Pam Coleman officially retired at the age of 66.
Although now retired, Pam Coleman said she’s still getting questions in the checkout lines — but she’s happy to still answer the questions.
Enpowering women
First hired as a school nurse, a then 23-year-old Coleman never imagined her role as a public health nurse would evolve into empowering women.
In fact, Coleman originally didn’t see herself in the nursing field at all.
“I wanted to be a school teacher until my 11th grade year in high school,” she said. “For some odd reason, I just switched. I don’t really quite know why I went in that direction. Women back in the 70’s were either a school nurse or a teacher. There wasn’t a lot of branching out as far as women in business and that kind of thing.”
From there, Coleman went to Lynchburg to pursue nursing, discovering soon after that she preferred public health over hospital nursing.
“Hospital nursing was not a good fit for me, and I didn’t realize that until I got out of school. I didn’t think about every other weekend and night shift and how that would work with having a husband and wanting a family,” Coleman said. “Public health met that need, and I love teenagers. Being a high school nurse was the perfect job for me.”
As the school nurse, Coleman would rotate between the five high schools during the school week. In 1982, Coleman took over as head nurse for the family planning program — working in the Staunton office until 1987 before transferring to the Waynesboro location.
As a public health nurse, Coleman said she saw her role as “keeping the community well, one person at a time.” Coleman, who admittedly loves advocating for women, said being a public health nurse focused on family planning became a passion.
“It was a fit for me to be a public health nurse taking care of women,” Coleman said. “I was passionate about the program in public health as much as anything.”
Aubree Moore, Coleman’s supervisor for two years, said Coleman put her heart into her work and cared for each patient.
“She has a heart of gold for patients. She cared about every person that walked into that door,” Moore said. “I’m younger than Pam, and as a young nurse I really admire her work and her dedication. She’s been at it for 43 years. She’s been in the same community that long. It’s an incredible thing to stay at one organization that long, but also to continue to serve the same community and build those relationships and trust.”
Coleman quickly coined the term “vagina power” and began to stress the importance of a woman’s power to patients.
“You don’t give sex first because then you never know if they like you or if they like your vagina,” she said. “I tell women that’s vagina power, and you’ve got a lot of power. My patients will come and they’ll say, ‘I’ve got vagina power, Mrs. Coleman!’ It’s all about empowering women. Empowering women at age 13 and empowering women when they’re 40 — I’m a firm believer of that, and it works.”
Now and then
In total, Coleman saw hundreds of patients at the Health Department each year, equating to thousands across the span of her more than 40 years.
In the last 5 to 6 years, Coleman saw grandmothers bringing granddaughters into her office with sentiments like, “You helped me when I was young, you helped my daughter and now I want you to help my granddaughter.”
The job never felt like work, Coleman said, but retiring now was the perfect time.
“I thought I would stop at 65, but when I got to be 65, I couldn’t stop,” Coleman said. “I couldn’t figure out what that was going to look like. From 65 to 66, I was slowing down and wrapping my mind around it. It was time.”
While programs changed over the years, from the 1980’s to now one thing has never changed for Coleman — wanting to empower women.
One large aspect of the Health Department that also never changed in her tenure was medical records. To this day, there are no online charts and medical records are kept on paper.
As new forms of birth control were introduced and the morning after pill came out in 2006, women began to have more control and more options, Coleman added.
“My role just became even more important to get the word out to these women that they’ve got choices now,” she said. “There’s options here, and let me help you with what’s the best option for you.”
With new developments in family planning, education in the community also became more important. Coleman herself stayed educated on topics affecting the community like sex trafficking, abuse and even vaping.
“I feel like there was always criticism from someone — people thinking the morning after pill was a termination pill, parents finding out their teen was on birth control, people in the community thinking that birth control available to teens causes teen sex,” Coleman said. “It continues to be about education and getting the word out there and advocating with clients and planting those seeds.”
Sharon O’Dell, a public health nurse focused on immunizations, worked with Coleman for 30 years. O’Dell described Coleman as an advocate for all patients.
“She works with people where they are. She is non-judgmental, she takes you as you are and loves you,” O’Dell said. “At the same time, she can tell it like it is. Generations of patients have seen her. She’s a supporter.”
A role model
There are at least two women that Pam Coleman doesn’t have to worry about whether her message resonated with them or not — her daughters.
Two of her three daughters are also pursuing nursing. Sarah Coleman, 30, said watching her mother influenced her decision to be a nurse.
“I enjoyed seeing her help people,” Sarah Coleman said. “Growing up, she kept everything very real. She didn’t hide anything. She helped us live our lives and learn from it.”
Sarah and Pam Coleman both recall one specific Walmart run years ago when Sarah was a child where, after being flagged down by patients, Sarah told her mom, “I’m going to be famous like you one day.”
Nursing runs in the family, with Pam Coleman’s mother attending nursing school before World War II broke out, causing her to quit to come home and make money for the family. Pam Coleman’s grandmother also delivered babies.
“Taking care of women is just what we do in our family,” Pam Coleman said. “It’s been a long time thing.”
In retirement, Pam Coleman will still be taking care of women — raising her 14-year-old foster daughter. She also has plans to spend time with her two grandchildren, her husband of nearly 50 years and catch up with friends.
“She is a wonderful example and model for her daughters,” O’Dell said. “She deserves to have a great life. She’s leaving a big void. She was one of a kind. We’ll miss her so much, but she deserves to have retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.