On Wednesday, Waynesboro Public Library resumed curbside services.
According to Rhonda Smith, front desk manager, when the library closed on March 16, 165 items were on hold by patrons.
“By close of business Wednesday, 430 items [were on hold],” Smith said.
Patrons can call from home or after they are in the library’s parking lot and let staff know which books, DVDs or audio books they would like to borrow 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
“We look for that to possibly get even bigger,” Smith said if local public and private school systems continue remote learning for students in August. “We have a lot of homeschoolers now.”
Smith said audio books have “been pretty popular” with patrons.
Seniors and at-risk individuals are encouraged to come between 10 and 11 a.m.
“We’re encouraging for the seniors and anyone at risk to come at those times [each weekday],” Smith said.
Cheryl Elliott, a front desk assistant at Waynesboro Public Library, said when patrons call and let the library know what items they want to borrow, staff members place the items outside on a table for pickup.
“So we don’t have face-to-fact contact with them,” Elliott said.
Smith, who lives in Stuarts Draft and has worked at the Waynesboro library for 29 years, said she loves her work.
“I couldn’t say enough [about the importance of public library services for a community],” Smith said. “I know how important it is from March when we had to close suddenly. I knew it made a whole lot of people unhappy.”
However, Waynesboro Public Library, she said, had to abide by Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order given on March 23, as well as orders from Waynesboro City Council.
“I’m just glad we’re back,” Smith said.
As for when the library can expect to fully reopen for in-person services, that date remains unknown.
“We don’t have a clue when,” Smith said.
Next month, Kevin Osborne will celebrate one year as the library’s director. He said he hopes the library is able to fully reopen soon.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer our services to the community again,” Osborne said. “We’ve missed everybody and we’re ready.”
Osborne said patrons will have access at the Waynesboro library to any items available at Augusta County’s Fishersville, Churchville and Staunton branches. All four libraries work together to share resources.
E-books are available from Waynesboro Public Library on whatever device a patron chooses. Osborne said patrons are welcome to call and ask for assistance in obtaining e-books.
“We’re happy to be able to get books back in people’s hands,” Osborne said.
The library continues to offer free WiFi, which is accessible outside the building including in the parking lot across the street.
