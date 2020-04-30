Waynesboro residents have received a grade of ‘F’ on a “Social Distancing Scoreboard” created by Unacast, a New York-based data company that has been using cell phone GPS location data to study the effect of the coronavirus.
Unacast’s scoreboard is an interactive map that assigns letter grades based on how well Unacast’s data analysis infers that residents are practicing social distancing. The data updates daily.
According to the social distancing scorecard, when compared to a pre-COVID-19 period, Waynesboro has seen a less than 55% reduction in non-essential visits and a less than 40% decrease in encounters density when compared nationally. In addition, Unacast’s data shows city residents have seen a 25-40% reduction in average mobility when looking at distance traveled. Those three factors combined for Unacast’s “F” rating.
The city of Staunton also received an “F” rating based on Unacast’s analysis, while Augusta County received a “D” because of an 82-94% decrease in encounters density. Nearby Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the city of Harrisonburg, also had a “D” rating.
The encounter density is calculated by using data that shows two or more devices were in the same place at the same time. The scoreboard data does not identify any individual person, device or household. Unacast said this metric makes the scoreboard ratings “more fairly and accurately balanced” and allows “local leaders and public health officials get a more useful picture of the social distancing behavior happening in their communities.”
Unacast’s data shows that many localities and states are scoring below average in their social distancing efforts. Virginia as a whole scored a “D-” along with the United States, which also sat at a D- rating as of Thursday.
Both the Virginia Department of Health and CDC are encouraging social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, including staying out of crowded places and keeping at least six feet from others.
“Social distancing involves changing your day-to-day routine to reduce close contact with others. These changes will likely be challenging and disrupting,” a statement on VDH’s website said. “If everyone practices social distancing, it can have a real and important impact to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in the community.”
VDH data showed Thursday a total of 749 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District, which spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
