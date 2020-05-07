Waynesboro has been chosen to receive more than $15,000 to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs for city residents only, officials announced this week.
The federal funding consists of $6,290 under Phase 37 and $8,977 under Phase CARES.
Waynesboro City has been awarded these federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to a press release.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board made up of The Salvation Army, United Way, Catholic Charities, and other organizations will determine how to distribute the funds among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
» Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
» Be eligible to receive Federal funds;
» Have an accounting system;
» Practice nondiscrimination;
» Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and
» If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact: Capt. Timothy Jo, Commanding Officer, The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1065, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
The deadline for applications is Friday, May 15. For more information, call (540) 943-7591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.