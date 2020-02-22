Tables were packed and the bacon supply just barely covered the unprecedented turn out — all to celebrate a legacy.
More than 180 guests celebrated George Washington’s renown as a military leader and the first president of the United States as well as his faith at Washington’s Birthday Breakfast at the Elks Lodge in Waynesboro on Saturday morning.
Now in its sixth year, the reason for the breakfast held by the Waynesboro Republican Committee is to pass down the legacy of Washington to the community’s youth.
“The Waynesboro Republican Committee holds these annual breakfasts because we want to remember the greatness and the goodness of George Washington,” said Ken Adams, event organizer and Waynesboro Republican. “Even beyond that, we remember the greatness and goodness of the founders of this country, who gave birth to this wonderful nation.”
Young families, grandparents and grandchildren, community adults and local politicians Strasburg council member John Massoud, U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, listened to speeches from Washington reenactor James Manship and Liberty University history professor Dr. Chris Smith.
While Manship emphasized Washington’s Christian faith, Smith recounted Washington’s famed victory in the Battle of Trenton on December 26, 1776.
Phillip Martin who attended the breakfast with his son said he first learned of the event from a friend.
“We have never been because we have only lived in Augusta County for a couple years so we are very excited about it,” Martin said.
Don Hager and his two grandsons Ethan and Micah were also first-time attendees.
“I heard about it on the radio,” Hager said. “I just want to support the Republicans, Donald Trump and George Washington.”
Hager and his three children have attended the breakfast for the past five years. He said he has seen it grow over his years of attendance.
Asked what makes the event so special, another regular attendee of Washington’s Birthday Breakfast, John Hartless, said it is about “who it honors.”
“To my 10 year-old grandson, Washington is his hero and should be the hero for all of us,” Hartless said. “People forget very quickly. Sometimes our society looks for negatives and the blemishes that people have; and, Washington and all of our forefathers had them.”
One of Washington’s memorable characteristics for Hartless was his belief in democracy.
“Washington could have been king and he conscientiously made a decision that it wasn’t going to happen,” Hartless said. “When he left office, he really was a-political. When he left office, he left his thoughts on what the country needed to do and what to avoid.”
Also in attendance and performing the Posting of the Colours was a Trail Life Group, which is based out of Victory Worship Center in Staunton.
“Trail Life is basically a Christ-centered organization for boys,” said troop leader John Duggins. “Since the Republican Party is usually Christ-centered, they invited us to come and present the colors and show another entity out here in the community.”
Despite the massive attendance, which was 20 persons over the expected 160 guests, the Waynesboro Republicans did not fundraise a cent.
In fact, they lost money.
Adams jokingly called it a “fund-loser.”
“We subsidize the cost of the breakfast so families with children can come,” Adams said. “That’s really our target audience. Most political committees —Republican and Democrat — all have fundraisers. Well we don’t. We have a fund-loser. In evidence here, the fruit of it.”
Celebrating George Washington, and what is more, America as a nation, is what was most important to Adams and his fellow Waynesboro Republicans in holding the breakfast.
“America is not a place of dirt, rocks and trees, America is a state of mind,” Adams said. “America lives in the hearts and minds of the people who live in the country. We sponsor the breakfast to let people celebrate who we are as a people and as a nation.”
