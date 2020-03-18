Growth is the focus of Waynesboro’s new Republican committee chairman.
Long-time Waynesboro resident Danny Ledford was elected to lead the local GOP ealier this month, unseating incumbent Ken Adams who served as chairman for numerous years.
Ledford was not previously involved in the Waynesboro Republican committee, but said he felt called to run after the city’s Second Amendment meeting and encouragement from friends.
“I’ve always been intrigued by politics, and I’ve always been involved in my own way,” said Ledford, 51. “I happened to be at the initial [Second Amendment] city council meeting, and two of my friends came up and said, ‘There’s an election, we think you should go for it.’ I really started thinking about what was going on in our city and in our party and thought, ‘I can’t sit quietly anymore. If I want to see things change, then I’ve got to get involved.’”
Elected to serve a two-year term, Ledford said his goal is to generate excitement and get people involved.
“My vision is to get people involved,” he said. “I think sometimes in life we get busy, but if they get involved they’ll realize that in the city in terms of politics probably dictates more as far as their daily life as it does on the state or federal level.”
Since being elected less than two weeks ago, the committee launched a new Facebook page, “Waynesboro Republican Party Committee,” that has already received nearly 500 followers. In addition, the group created a Twitter account @WaynesboroVAGOP and has plans to create a website in the future.
With the goal to grow the local Republican committee, Ledford said he’s excited for “what we can accomplish as a party and as a city.”
“Everyone wants things to get better,” Ledford said. “No one wants to see negative things going on, and I think if we really look at how to make the city better and improve upon things we’ve done in the past and look to the future on how we can better — I think overall we all will be much happier in this city.”
Ledford encourages all interested residents to reach out and get involved in the Waynesboro Republican Committee. A vice chair, treasurer and secretary will be decided upon at a future meeting.
“My sincere thanks to Ken, the committee, those who came out to the meeting and all of the volunteers who worked on my campaign,” he said. “I’m excited, I’m excited for our city and I think there are great things to come.”
