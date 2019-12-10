Residents packed the city council chamber on Monday night until only standing room was available. Many of those in attendance were present to hear or express their opinion on the idea of Waynesboro becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
The public comment period following each regular city council meeting provides citizens an opportunity to present an issue to their council members.
“The city of Waynesboro fully supports its citizens’ rights as afforded under the U.S. Constitution specific to the Second Amendment, and that we would look to the General Assembly to strike that balance between gun rights and common sense gun legislation,” said Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short.
On Jan. 13, council is expecting to hear more from citizens regarding the idea of Waynesboro becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. Council is planning to designate part of the citizen comment period for concerned individuals to speak regarding this specific issue, Short said. This will not be a public hearing, he added.
“It’s important that, when people are upset, you take the time to listen to them and try to understand their concern through their eyes,” Short said. “We certainly want to be responsive, but thoughtful.”
Short said that council is looking at an alternate location for the Jan. 13 meeting, although the location is not yet confirmed. Council may or may not make any action or vote at that meeting, he added.
“I wouldn’t say that we’re not going to do anything that night; I wouldn’t say that we are going to do anything that night,” Short said. “First and foremost, we’re going to listen to everybody and then respond accordingly. We’re going to listen to folks.”
Waynesboro citizens are divided over the issue of Second Amendment sanctuary.
“Anything that appears to be an affront or attack or in some way a disabling of some portion of the Constitution, we find that alarming,” said Ken Adams of Waynesboro, chairman of the Waynesboro Republican Committee, at Monday night’s meeting.
Dwight Williams of Waynesboro echoed the concern over proposed gun legislation up for consideration at the Virginia General Assembly.
“The whole point behind our push to make Waynesboro a Second Amendment sanctuary city is to notify Richmond, as was previously stated, that we the people of Waynesboro do not support the proposed legislation,” Williams said.
Williams argued the true intent of any gun legislation is to disarm citizens.
“I’m originally from Chicago. I’ve seen Chicago, my own hometown, how gun control does not work,” he said. “You have shootings on the streets every single day. People are going to the hospital all the time because of shootings. Evil men are going to do evil things. They are going to acquire their tool of choice to do their evil thing regardless of what law is written, because breaking the law is what makes them evil.”
Williams said if a certain class of firearms is to be banned, why not ban all other objects that could be used as weapons? Rocks, sharp sticks, steak knives, pencils and even cars could be on that list, he said.
“Waynesboro needs to take a stand in support of the second amendment for all of her residents,” he said. “I strongly encourage city council to seriously consider the magnitude of this unconstitutional infringement of the right to keep and bear arms should this bill pass because Waynesboro stands by and does nothing. The second amendment was written to protect the first amendment, and everyone likes the right to free speech. So how about we use ours? Let’s tell Richmond that we’re going to protect our second amendment rights here in Waynesboro.”
Josh Rubenstein of Waynesboro disagreed.
“We’re not Chicago,” he said. “We’re Waynesboro.”
Everyone draws a line somewhere, Rubenstein added.
“Does that mean that you’re not going to take guns away from people who are suicidal?” he asked.
Rubenstein begged city council not to put him or his community in a position that could pit them against one another.
“That means everybody has to have a gun to protect them against everybody else,” he said. “Don’t put me in that position. Don’t put our community in that position.”
Sara Kite, who owns a small business on Rosser Avenue, expressed concern over how Second Amendment sanctuary status would make Waynesboro look to outsiders.
“We’re all talking about a maybe. We’re not talking about a definite,” she said. “My concern is what this makes us look like to outside people coming here.”
At her company Faded Poppy, Kite has worked with many couples looking to get married. She said that Waynesboro has been hoping to attract young couples and individuals to the area, wanting them to move to the city, but believes such a designation would deter more potential new residents than it would attract.
“We aren’t a sanctuary city for immigrants,” she said. “We’re not a sanctuary city for LGBTQ. So what are we saying to those people?”
Milio Curcio of Waynesboro feels that Second Amendment sanctuary status for Waynesboro is important.
Curcio said he is a law-abiding citizen. The father of seven children and someone who works part time, full time, and volunteers said he owns firearms to protect his family and himself.
“When I purchase a firearm, I subject myself to a background check. In order to comply with the law for the concealed carry of a firearm, I again subject myself to a background check. I complete the required paperwork that must be reviewed and approved by a circuit court judge. I practice gun safety and responsible handling and storage of my firearms at home, and wherever I am carrying. In short, I strive to be one of the good guys,” he said. “I will protect my family against bad guys. There is evil in the world; there is evil in Waynesboro. We are not immune from home invasions in this little city. We are not immune from unpredictable and erratic, violent behavior of people under the influence of illicit drugs.”
Curcio noted meth is illegal to possess, but some Waynesboro residents seem to have trouble getting it.
“Criminals will always find a way to acquire what they need to commit unlawful acts of victimizations,” he said. “No law will prevent that, because criminals by their very nature do not obey the law.”
