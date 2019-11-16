Individuals with physical disabilities face social stigma in most every country and culture, but some places are harder than others. Russia is one such country, according to Denise Kinsinger of Waynesboro, who spent years living in Russia as an English teacher. That is why “The Other Way Wolf” is such a revolutionary project.
Produced by Soyuzmultfilm studio based in Moscow, the objective of the animated show, “The Other Way Wolf,” is to encourage acceptance and understanding of those with disabilities. The advocacy takes the form of a family-friendly cartoon featuring a family of goats, and a wolf who decided to do things the “other way” by being kind to everyone, in its cast of characters. Other characters include three little pigs and some humans.
The cartoon is being produced in both Russian and English languages. Kinsinger was travelling through Russia when she learned about the project and heard the team was seeking American voice talent for the English version.
Kinsinger and three Waynesboro boys provided American voice talent for several of the characters in the show, which will premiere this December in Russia.
Kinsinger voiced Mama-Goat, a kind-hearted, hard-working single mother with seven children. One of them, Finnik, is unable to use his hind legs and consequently uses a wheelchair. Mama-Goat is extremely protective of little Finnik.
“I got involved with this project by accident,” Kinsinger said. “I was in St. Petersburg, Russia, preparing to travel to Kiljava, Finland, to teach at an English summer camp there. Nastya, one of the cartoon animation artists, posted an ad on a Moscow Expats forum, saying that they were looking for an American woman to voice Mama-Goat. I had a few days before I needed to travel to Finland, so I asked if they could use my voice. They liked my audition clips, I boarded a fast train to Moscow, and the rest is history.”
The studio still needed some young American boys to voice a few other characters. Kinsinger reached out to her two nephews and one of their friends, encouraging them to audition. When the boys’ auditions were approved by the Moscow-based studio, recording took place in a Staunton studio.
Toby and Shad Kinsinger of Waynesboro voiced two of the seven little goats, Mama-Goat’s kids.
Eight-year-old Shad voiced Rascal, who he describes as a “mischievous” little goat.
“I got to be a part, and it’s kind of fun,” he said. “It’s my first time I got to use a mic.”
Ten-year-old Toby voiced another one of the goat kids. For him, the experience of recording was both exciting and “quite frightening.”
“My favorite thing is that I get to be part of a story,” he said.
Although he is a little apprehensive about so many people hearing his voice in the cartoon, he hopes that “everybody likes it” and still counts the experience as a good one.
“I’m glad for my boys to be able to be part of something that helps promote the truth that even though somebody has a disability, they still have feelings and they still make good friends just like everybody else,” said Chassie Kinsinger, Toby and Shad’s mother. “They’re no different than anyone else. They just may have some more challenges than some people.”
Eight-year-old Joel Amos also voiced a little goat for the show.
“The cartoon is about a disabled goat that can’t even walk on his hind legs,” he said.
He hopes that individuals who are wheelchair bound in real life will especially enjoy seeing representation in the show.
“[Disabled people] need friends,” Joel said.
“It seems like a really cool idea, and I was excited to be able to have one of the kids help out with it,” said Rebekah Amos, Joel’s mother. “Joel might think about reaching out and being an advocate for kids with special needs.”
“’The Other Way Wolf’ is a cartoon aimed to show that we are all different. And that these differences are not a reason to quarrel. That everyone deserves recognition and respect, everyone can ﬁnd their vocation and their own place in this world. We ﬁrmly believe that there are topics we need to discuss with our children from the earliest age, and the right to be unique is one of them,” a presentation for the show said of its purpose.
“I think it is very important for Russia specifically because there are many people with disabilities/mobility difficulties who are homeless,” Kinsinger said. “It is not uncommon to see disabled people begging on the streets of Moscow and on the metro. Many people seem to be afraid of disabled people, almost as if they think disability leads to criminality. If awareness can be raised so that everyone can see that differently-abled people simply are humans with difficult circumstances, that certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing — and would engender great positive change.”
She also thinks this show will be beneficial for American children and parents.
“At its core, it simply is about kindness and recognizing another’s humanity,” she said. “That’s something we could all use more of these days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.