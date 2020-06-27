The Waynesboro Rotary Club recognized its vocational award winners on June 18 during a Zoom meeting.
The Jean Harris award for outstanding service by a non-rotarian woman went to Debra Freeman-Belle, director of the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM), for her work with the homeless community.
The non-rotarian service award went to Ryan Barber, director of student services for Waynesboro Public Schools, for his work implementing a student meal distribution program.
The rotarian vocational award, which goes to a club member, went to Tracy Straight, director of the Wayne Theater, for keeping the performing arts alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A special award for exceptional community leadership was given to Dan Layman of the Community Foundation for mobilizing local resources to meet the needs of the community impacted by COVID-19.
Each year, the Rotary Club also asks students at Kate Collins Middle and Waynesboro High to nominate their favorite teacher. This year, the student choice award for teacher of the year at WHS went to Brandon Shields. The teacher of the year award at KCMS went to Kaitlyn Shull for the second year in a row.
Lowrie Tucker presented the president’s service above self award to Rebecca Shin for her leadership during the last year.
A plaque was delivered to each award winner.
In addition, club members were recognized who had contributed to a water project in India designed to provide clean water for school children. Donors for that project include Harold Cook, Brett Hayes, Doris Hulvey, Francine Johnston, Laurie Landes, Sarah Scott, Rebecca Shin, Jeff Ward, Bill Watkins and Nancy Whitlock.
The Waynesboro Rotary Club raised more than $11,000 that was combined with grants to help fund the project.
