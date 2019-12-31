We reached out to our readers to hear what they wanted to see in and around Waynesboro. Costco, Hobby Lobby and Chipotle were among the top picks submitted by readers — with many other stores and activities suggested.
Most readers want to see more recreational areas in our region, like more indoor activities or sensory playgrounds for children and teens. Other readers wanted stores, restaurants and experiences that are only found in specific regions, like Baker’s Square found in the Midwest and Captain George’s Seafood Buffet in the Carolinas and coastal parts of Virginia.
While places like IHOP, Ulta, Dillard’s and Texas De Brazil earned honorable mentions, here are our readers top 15 suggested places to bring to Waynesboro and the surrounding area. And — we did some research. What would it take to bring these locations to Waynesboro?
Read on to see the full list of reader suggested places and the likelihood that one might end up in your neighborhood.
1. Activities including trampolines at a place like Jump, an arcade, bowling or roller skating.
One thing was clear from our reader suggestions — Waynesboro wants something for youth to do that doesn’t involve a half-hour drive over the mountain. Some readers suggested inflatable and trampoline parks like Jump, the closest of which are located in Charlottesville and Lynchburg.
Earlier in 2019, Bank Arcade and Skill Games opened in Waynesboro offering skill machines, traditional arcade games and more.
Other suggestions included all-inclusive sensory playgrounds like Soar 365 in Richmond or Amazement Square in Lynchburg; a museum or aquarium; and even an ice skating rink.
While the activities suggested vary, most readers could agree on a location for a new activity in the city — the former K-Mart location on West Main Street.
According to Waynesboro’s Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin, the building is owned by K-Mart and investors, and is being marketed by a real estate broker. Although to date there has not been an announcement of a contract, Hitchin said the city is “continuing to work with the broker to see an exciting reuse of that building.”
2. Costco.
Waynesboro residents have to choose between the wholesale retailer’s Charlottesville or Harrisonburg locations to shop in bulk. A customer service representative said there weren’t any plans for Waynesboro at the moment, but newly approved locations can be found online at costco.com/new-locations.html.
3. Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Publix or Harris Teeter.
Readers were split on what grocery chain they wanted to add to the area, but Trader Joe’s took most of the votes. Trader Joe’s says they make no guarantees, but “being wanted matters.” Residents can send a request to open a Waynesboro location by visiting traderjoes.com/contact-us/location-request.
A Harris Teeter was built in the mid 1990’s in Waynesboro, but was converted to a Kroger some time later as part of a store swap between the two grocery chains. However, Kroger closed the Lew Dewitt Boulevard store in 2018. A Kroger location is still operational on Arch Avenue, just three miles from the former DeWitt store.
Readers suggest that the former Kroger location might be the perfect spot for a new grocery chain in the future.
4. Dave & Buster’s.
Waynesboro wants something fun for kids, but let’s not forget something fun for adults, too. Readers wanted a Dave & Buster’s location to make its way to the Valley. The American full-service restaurant and video arcade currently has four Virginia locations in Fairfax, Glen Allen, Springfield and Virginia Beach. Dave & Buster’s said there are no plans to bring one to the area this year. According to its website, the company’s market requirements include 700,000 to 1,000,000 daytime population within 10 miles and must be in a 26,500- or 40,000-square foot building with 300 to 400 parking spaces.
5. Hobby Lobby.
In addition to an indoor activity for children in the former K-Mart location, readers also suggested putting a Hobby Lobby in the vacant spot. The arts and crafts chain store’s nearest location to Waynesboro is in Harrisonburg.
6. Joe’s Crab Shack.
The seafood chain operates across the U.S., but currently only has three locations in Virginia — none of which are less than an hour and a half drive from Waynesboro.
7. Chipotle or Qdoba.
Waynesboro residents have had to get their chain-Mexican cravings fulfilled at Moe’s Southwest Grill. Readers would like to add either a Chipotle or Qdoba to that mix. Chipotle also offers an online location suggestion form, which can be found at chipotle.com/contact-us#report-an-issue.
8. Panda Express.
The fast food restaurant chain that serves up American-Chinese cuisine has more than 2,200 locations, making it the largest Asian segment restaurant in the U.S. There are no locations less than an hour away from Waynesboro, with most being in the Richmond-Henrico area.
9. Old Navy.
Rumors have been buzzing around the city that Old Navy might be opening a Waynesboro location. If so, shoppers at the clothing and accessories retailing company would no longer have to choose between the Charlottesville or Harrisonburg stores. Old Navy did not respond to a request for comment at the time of press.
10. Olive Garden.
Waynesboro residents may remember two years ago when a hoax online said the former Brandon Ladd Elementary School property would soon turn into an Olive Garden location. However, the fan-favorite Italian restaurant still has no plans to open in Waynesboro — leaving pasta lovers traveling to Harrisonburg. According to its website, the site requirements for an Olive Garden include a trade area with a minimum of 100,000 people and a 7,700- to 8,500-square foot building with 2-acres of land and 135-145 parking spots.
11. Texas Roadhouse.
Not to be confused with Texas Steakhouse & Saloon located in Staunton, readers in Waynesboro want to see a Texas Roadhouse in the area. The steakhouse currently operates a Harrisonburg location.
12. TopGolf.
This golf-centered entertainment for even those with no golfing ability has become more popular in Virginia. TopGolf has five locations, but none that would be less than an hour drive for Waynesboro residents. TopGolf Communications Manager Morgan Schaaf said there are no plans right now for a Waynesboro location, “but that could change in the future.”
13. Jersey Mike’s.
Waynesboro residents are in luck — this American sub-sandwich shop has plans to open a location in the city! Jersey Mike’s is scheduled to open at 831 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in March 2020, according to a Jersey Mike’s spokesperson.
14. Cheesecake Factory.
Waynesboro residents might have indulged at this American restaurant and cheesecake distributor while traveling to Northern Virginia or Richmond, but, unfortunately, there are no closer locations to the area.
15. Red Robin.
...Yum! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, or simply Red Robin, rounds out our readers’ top picks of what they want to see in the Waynesboro area. The nearest chain location is in Charlottesville, with additional restaurants in areas such as Glen Allen, Roanoke and Christiansburg.
(1) comment
I Feel There Should Be A Red Lobster. Seeing As How You've To Go All The Way To Either Harrisonburg, Or Staunton Location. To Enjoy Seafood. There's Hardly Any Seafood Places In Waynesboro
