The Waynesboro Salvation Army has a new lieutenant.
Lt. Rachel Pruitt transferred from Roanoke to Waynesboro last month to start her second year of service as a Corps Officer with the Salvation Army. Her first official day in the office was Monday.
“I’ve loved what I’ve seen of Waynesboro so far,” Pruitt said. “I’m grateful to be here.”
Pruitt quickly became accustomed to not staying very long in one place growing up. Her parents are also officers in the Salvation Army. Their service took them to four different states across the south when she was younger.
They led busy lives, but Pruitt loved seeing her parents serve others in different communities.
“I watched them help people who were in unfortunate situations,” she said.
It was then that Pruitt learned about all the different resources the Salvation Army offers to communities.
Pruitt’s transition to the Waynesboro location comes at a challenging time. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the Salvation Army to the public for nearly three months.
“It’s been nerve-wracking,” she said. “We’re trying to give the most support we can while still being safe.”
Although the Salvation Army was closed, they never stopped serving the community during the pandemic.
Community members continued to receive Friday meals or a bag of groceries if they needed them. All services were either offered in the Salvation Army parking lot or at the front door. No one was allowed inside during this time.
“Pretty much anything that came up, we addressed it the best way we could,” she said.
Pruitt is excited to be serving in the Waynesboro community.
“I’ve loved the community support that the community gives to the Salvation Army,” she said. “I’m really excited to just keep moving forward.”
She succeeds Cpt. Timothy Jo, who was appointed to the Montgomery County Corps Salvation Army location in Germantown, Maryland, last month.
