Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 in the city of Waynesboro on Tuesday.
The city did not release any additional details about the two cases in a press release on Tuesday morning.
The city and VDH advise citizens stay at home except essential purposes outlined in Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order issued Monday.
On Sunday, two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Augusta County and one case in the city of Staunton.
As of Tuesday, these three cases are not yet reflected in the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts. The two Waynesboro cases were listed on the VDH website Tuesday morning.
The Central Shenandoah Health District spans approximately 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Tuesday, the district now has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases — six in Harrisonburg, five in Rockingham, two in Rockbridge, two in Augusta County, two in Waynesboro and one in Staunton.
