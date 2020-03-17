Normal court operations in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County will be impacted for the next 21 days after the Supreme Court of Virginia declared a "judicial emergency" in response to COVID-19 on Monday.
According to the Supreme Court's order, all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts are suspended and all deadlines are extended through Monday, April 6.
The order further specifies that "judges may exercise their discretion with regard to proceeding with ongoing jury trials, and in cases where the defendant is incarcerated."
In Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, anyone that has a traffic or civil case in general district court between these dates will receive either a notice in the mail or summons as to when their case will be heard. Criminal trials remain as scheduled unless continued by the court.
All non-essential and non-emergency cases in Circuit Court will be continued to a later date. Notices will be sent out or summons will be issued to notify people. Criminal trials remain as scheduled unless continued by the court.
Bond hearings, advisements and civil commitments will be conducted via video conferencing.
Staunton and Augusta Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will run as scheduled Tuesday, but beginning Wednesday, all non-emergency cases will be continued.
The Circuit Court and General District Clerk's office remain open and have staff available to take calls. Those needing to pay a fine can do so over the phone or by mail.
Waynesboro Circuit Court can be reached at (540) 942-6616; General District at (540) 942-6636; and Juvenile and Domestic Relations at (540) 942-6633.
Staunton Circuit Court can be reached at (540) 332-3874; General District at (540) 332-3878; and Juvenile and Domestic Relations at (540) 245-5306.
Augusta County Circuit Court can be reached at (540) 245-5321; General District at (540) 245-5300; and Juvenile and Domestic Relations at (540) 245-5306.
