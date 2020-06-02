The cities of Waynesboro and Staunton both issued statements in the wake of the George Floyd protests — an ongoing series of protests and riots across the U.S. in response to police brutality. Floyd died on May 26 death after former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest.
Staunton Police Chief Jim Williams issued a statement on Saturday, the same day a demonstration was held at the Augusta County Courthouse.
Williams said in his statement that "while we are not perfect, we will continue to strive to be a police department our community can trust to carry out our vital mission."
"Like many of you, I watched in horror and disbelief as George Floyd was killed," the statement began. "While it is difficult to make sense of the sudden loss of anyone's life, it is simply reprehensible when that life is taken away at the hands of a uniformed police officer who has taken a solemn oath to protect and serve his community."
Williams' statement continued by noting that the Staunton Police Department is motivated, well-trained and committed to enforcing the law while treating all citizens and visitors to Staunton respectfully, fairly and impartially.
Waynesboro's chief of police Michael Wilhelm, city manager Mike Hamp and Waynesboro City Council issued a joint statement on Tuesday.
Waynesboro citizens organized a similar demonstration over the weekend.
"The Waynesboro Police Department affirms its commitment to providing exemplary law enforcement services in partnership with residents and businesses," the statement read. "The department proudly stands upon its professional reputation and understands that it is essential to earning and maintaining the public's confidence and trust."
Waynesboro's statement concluded by saying city council reaffirms "its rejection of words and deeds that reflect bigotry, hatred and discrimination" and it committed to "building a healthy community fostering respect and wellbeing for all."
