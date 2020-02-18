The cities of Waynesboro and Staunton are among localities slated to receive affordable housing funding from the United States Department of Urban Development (HUD).
HUD announced on Friday more than $94.5 million in federal funding would support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia. Funding was awarded through four grant programs — the Community Development Block program, the HOME Investment Partnerships program, the Emergency Solutions Grants program and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program.
"We are very glad to see nearly $95 million dollars go toward supporting access to affordable housing for folks with the highest need in localities throughout Virginia," Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, the democratic senators from Virginia, said in a joint statement. "We will continue fighting for grant opportunities that help promote accessible housing in the Commonwealth, including the Community Development Block Grant Program, which the President has proposed eliminating in next year's budget."
Under the Community Development Block Grant program, Waynesboro is slated to receive $193,941 and Staunton $352,891. The CDBG program allowed localities to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment for low- and moderate-income persons.
Neither city is on the list to receive funds from the HOME investment partnerships program, a program that provides grants to local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs; the Emergency Solutions Grants, a fund to allow localities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness; or the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program fund which assists in projects that benefit low-income persons medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
