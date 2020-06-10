STUARTS DRAFT — Ice cream brings back sweet family memories for Livonia Fint.
Growing up in Aurora, West Virginia, a small town near Morgantown, she and her brother, West Fint, have memories of sharing ice cream with family in the evening.
Their uncle would often make ice cream with fruit from his orchard.
“We just wanted to do that here in Stuarts Draft,” said Livonia Fint, who live in Waynesboro. “To just bring families together to enjoy life and ice cream, too. I think that probably because we felt that everybody loves ice cream.”
For now, Livonia Fint said she will continue her full-time day job as a software tester for S&P Global.
Livonia Fint came to the Valley in June 2000 where her brother, West Fint, was running a dairy farm in Fort Defiance.
As a woman starting a business in Stuarts Draft, she feels a “great responsibility.” But also empowerment “to be able to see your dreams come to fruition.”
Livonia Fint’s dream of opening an ice cream store began in February with the help of the Staunton Creative Community Fund.
Livonia Fint’s brother knew the owners of Sluggo’s, which closed in August 2019 in the location where Sweet Scoops will open. When the building became available, West Fint approached his sister.
“So the adventure started,” Livonia Fint said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Livonia Fint said opening in June “was always our goal.”
So far, everything is going according to plan and Livonia Fint plans on opening June 19.
“It just seems like it’s really meant to be,” Livonia Fint said. “We are really blessed.”
When the store opens, Livonia Fint said customers will be asked to practice social distancing in the dining area and those who pick up ice cream to go will be asked to wear masks.
The name Sweet Scoops was thought of by Livonia Fint’s 8-year-old niece, Aubrey Fint, who will be helping out in the store this summer and after school in the fall.
“One of the things that makes us unique is we’re also a manufacturing plant,” Livonia Fint said.
All flavors served at Sweet Scoops will be made at the store with 10 classic flavors available, as well as two special flavors each week. Dairy-free sorbet flavors will also be available.
