Kanise Marshall was busy Tuesday evening collecting signatures to get her name on Waynesboro’s election ballot.
If she can collect the neccessary 150 signatures, Marshall plans to run for the vacant Ward A seat on Waynesboro City Council.
“I’m just really excited about the process, and meeting people, and being more involved,” Marshall said. “I’m really in it for the longevity of our community and the growth that’s going to happen.”
Thirty-four-year-old Marshall, who holds an MBA in Risk Management, announced her intentions to begin collecting signatures through a Facebook video.
“I have a two-year-old daughter. My husband’s from here. We love this community; we’re invested in it. We’re invested in the future of it,” Marshall said. “I’m stepping out of my comfort zone, but I’m excited about what this opportunity could bring.”
Vicky Ferreira, who has helped others run for city council, said she is excited to be working with Marshall on this campaign because she had been growing frustrated after six months of trying to find someone who would be interested in running for Ward A.
Then, her daughter-in-law found Marshall for her.
“I wanted somebody fresh, somebody new, with new ideas,” Ferreira said. “[Marshall] has invested interest. She’s also in an interracial marriage, so that she’s confronting issues of up and coming families of today, and I think that’s very important to expose that unity, the love. I think that’s what city council really needs.”
Jennifer Lewis is also helping collect signatures for Marshall.
Lewis, who lived in Ward A for the first 10 years in Waynesboro, had also been feeling dejected about the lack of interest from Ward A residents in running for city council.
“I will support anybody who’s willing to put themselves out there and run for office,” Lewis said. “I will be their biggest cheerleader, regardless of party affiliation. It’s so hard to get people to think that they can even run, and then to actually run. I’m excited to see young people, with a young family. And no offense to the older folks; they’ve served our city, but it is time for fresh, new blood and new ideas. I think that’s really important.”
Ferreira echoed Lewis’s thoughts.
“The younger generation is completely invested in Waynesboro,” Ferreira said. “It’s their schools; it’s their home they’re just starting to make a payment on. And Ward A has been so neglected. And now, we have an energetic new blood that is going to work her butt off to make sure that her child gets a wonderful education.”
Marshall has until the the filing deadline of March 3 to get enough signatures to get on the ballot.
