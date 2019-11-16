The Waynesboro YMCA will hold its annual Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot on Nov. 28 in memory of Dick Meador.
Sponsored by Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, as well as Dupont Community Credit Union, the event includes a 500-yard swim, a Gobbler Trot for kids and the 5K run and walk.
“The Turkey Trot is a signature event for Waynesboro with participants from around the world enjoying a beautiful race course through the heart of the Shenandoah Valley under the shadow of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains,” said Jeffrey Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA.
The 5K course begins and ends on Arch Avenue in front of the YMCA and is timed with awards following the race. The course is marked with police and volunteers controlling traffic to ensure safety for participants.
Last year’s event had more than 400 participants from 19 states and two countries.
“It’s a great time for family and fellowship,” Fife said. “Not to mention to make room for Thanksgiving dinner by walking or running.”
Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for youth and families that normally could not afford Y programming.
Online registration is available now with early bird pricing. There is no paper registration available in advance. Participants may also register at the Y on race day.
This year’s 500-yard swim is slated to start at 7:30 a.m. with the Gobbler on the Greenway starting at 8:15 a.m. The 5K run and walk begins at 9 a.m.
For more information or to register, visit WaynesboroYMCA.com.
