The Waynesboro YMCA helped veterans connect with the Disabled American Veterans on Wednesday in hopes they learn more about what benefits are available to them.
The DAV, a national nonprofit organization, helps veterans file claims for benefits and rides to the V.A. Hospital for medical appointments.
Tracy Henke, director of advancement at the Waynesboro YMCA who helped coordinate the free seminar, experienced how helpful the DAV can be when her husband, a disabled American veteran, needed assistance claiming and receiving benefits.
Henke’s husband served in Iraq. In 2004, he was shot in the hip by a sniper. The injury caused significant physical damage, landing him in an Iraq field hospital for a month before spending several more months in Germany and eventually being transferred to Walter Reid for two more years.
The family began an arduous, frustrating, years-long journey trying to obtain all the benefits due them.
Henke said the V.A., which operated differently in 2006, denied her husband’s PTSD was service-connected, refusing to provide him with a 100% classification.
“The V.A. then proceeded to leave him on the temporary list for 12 years,” Henke said.
While at a V.A. hospital in Richmond, Henke’s husband went to the DAV office.
“[The V.A.] was trying to put his classification at 50%, 60%, and he was in a wheelchair,” Henke said. “The DAV there took his case, and she took a look at the medical records, and she fought for him, and they said, ‘No, you’re 100%.’ Because he is. All of his combined service rating, he’s absolutely at 100%.”
Henke said unclaimed and denied benefits not only impacts veterans, but their families as well.
“A lot of times, the benefits that people miss out on may not just be for the veteran,” she said. “It can open up doors for your whole family.”
Thanks to having a 100% classification after help from the DAV, the couple’s two children will get a college education paid for by the state. Additionally, the family does not have to pay property taxes on their house, saving them thousands of dollars a year.
“Every soldier that you’re going to meet has a different story,” said Roger Baldwin, a veteran in Waynesboro. “We all entered at different times, and we all have received benefits in a different way.”
Baldwin entered the service in 1966 and served with the 318th Artillery unit. At age 76, Baldwin still serves with the American Legion. He is currently a chaplain and member of the Honor Guard.
A crushed spine makes it difficult for Baldwin to stand at parade rest during his Honor Guard duties, he said. He now receives medical care at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, but that wasn’t always the case.
“It’s been the most aggravating journey,” Baldwin said of trying to claim and receive all his benefits.
One of the hardest parts for veterans in claiming their benefits through the V.A., Baldwin said, is trying to reconstruct their entire military career. Thanks to help from the DAV, however, Baldwin has been having an easier time working everything out.
Chris Crowell, who was a staff sergeant in the Army, served two 15-month tours in Iraq and one in Kuwait just after 9/11. He attended the free seminar Wednesday looking for answers.
“I have a degenerative back disease, so it’s gotten worse over the last 12 years since I got out,” Crowell said. “I’m currently at 20%. I need to do a re-evaluation of my percentage, and I don’t know how to do that.”
Veterans who want to know what’s available may contact Henke at the Waynesboro YMCA or the DAV.
