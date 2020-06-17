After nearly four years of being closed because of structural concerns, the Florence Avenue bridge reopened to traffic Wednesday.
The bridge, located on Florence Avenue between Ohio Street and DeWitt Street, had been out of commission since November 2016 after a structural support beam became exposed.
The original bridge was constructed in 1960 and connects downtown Waynesboro to Hopeman Parkway.
Waynesboro mayor Terry Short Jr. said the bridge’s reopening will bring more convenient access to that neighborhood and should reduce vehicle traffic through Port Republic.
“It’s been a challenging project. Every inspection up to the closure had said it was in good condition and then we were faced with a major project and not a reserve fund to address it,” Short said. “I know that its been significantly inconvenient to a good chunk of our city, and I’m grateful that it’s open and will hopefully be in great shape for another 80 years.”
The construction estimate for the bridge replacement was more than $2.3 million and will come in slightly under budget, the city manager’s office said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation contributed $1.7 million toward the project “for which the city is very grateful,” the city manager’s office said.
The bridge design was completed by Schwartz and Associates, Inc. engineers of Lynchburg. Construction was completed by Burleigh Construction Company of Concord.
A group of Waynesboro residents and RISE, a local Black advocacy group, have asked that city council consider the bridge being renamed after Augustine Bellamy.
Bellamy was an educator and Black history advocate who helped create the Black History Museum housed in the Rosenwald Community Center. A life-long resident of Florence Avenue, she died in 2011 at the age of 83.
Council members have not yet had a group exchange regarding the bridge renaming, Short said.
“We certainly owe it to the community to, if we entertain it, that there be a formal policy process,” he said. “I imagine that it would be a topic of conversation in the near future.”
