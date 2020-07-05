One of the Waynesboro Noon Rotary Club’s own club members has been chosen to lead District 7570 as District Governor for the 2020-21 Rotary year.
Nancy Whitlock was installed at the Wayne Theatre via a live-stream broadcast on June 29. She is the fifth district governor in the 96-year history of the Waynesboro Club and the first woman to hold the position.
Whitlock has been a registered nurse for over 40 years, working in hospitals, teaching nursing and coordinating community health care. She was the president and owner of PRN Staffing for 12 years before she became clinic coordinator at Augusta Regional Free Clinic. Whitlock has served rotary in a number of roles including club president in 2010—2011 and area governor from 2013 to 2016.
As district governor, the rotary said “clubs will look to her for leadership, support and motivation as they carry out service projects and participate in rotary programs across the entire district.”
The hour-long installation featured a number of past presidents from the Waynesboro Rotary Club as well as past district governors. Laurie Landes and Tracy Straight, executive director of the Wayne Theatre, opened the ceremonies and Rebecca Shin, president of the Waynesboro Rotary Club, rang the club bell and welcomed everyone.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Lowrie Tucker. Bill Watkins sang the Star Spangled Banner accompanied on the piano by his wife, Loretta, and Maggie Van Huss offered the invocation.
The installation was led by Vivian Crymble, district governor in 2014, who administered the oath. Whitlock was pinned by immediate past district governor Tim Carter. Fifteen area governors and four district officers also were installed at the event. Ruth Arnold of the Staunton Rotary Club will serve her third year as area governor for area 4 that includes five local clubs in Staunton, Waynesboro and Nelson County.
In her remarks as the new district governor, Whitlock talked about the accomplishments of District 7570 and shared her theme of “District 7570 Got Talent.”
Our district, she said, is one of the strongest rotary districts in the world, noted for its support of Polio Plus, it’s record of Global Grants and it’s funding of scholarships that have changed the world. She recognized many people who had supported her and taught her more than 16 years in Rotary. Whitlock closed by sharing “lessons from geese” who show remarkable teamwork as they migrate in their v-formation.
Leonard Poulin, president-elect of the Waynesboro rotary Club, led the Four-Way Test and adjourned the meeting by ringing the district bell.
District 7570 includes 81 clubs representing more than 3,200 members in an area that encompasses the western half of the state plus portions of northeastern Tennessee. The district is part of rotary international which has 1.2 million members worldwide with 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. Rotary, started in Chicago in 1905, is the oldest and largest service organization in the world.
More photos and a video of the event can be found at www.waynesbororotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.