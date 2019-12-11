A highlight of the week for many participants and staff at Daily Living Center is when Positive Paws therapy dogs come for a visit.
“We’re all about keeping families together for as long as possible, and being part of the community,” said Leigh Ann Quesenberry, executive director of Daily Living Center. “By having Positive Paws and the dogs come in here, that’s a community outreach that otherwise they would not get in their home.”
Daily Living Center is a nonprofit organization in Waynesboro opened in 1988 and licensed under the Department of Social Services that provides medical and daytime care for adults 18 and older who cannot safely stay at home by themselves during the day, explained Leigh Ann Quesenberry, executive director of Daily Living Center.
Many of the participants at Daily Living Center have some form of dementia; Alzheimers; an intellectual or physical disability; or have had a stroke.
Positive Paws, a program that began in Waynesboro, trains dogs and their humans to be a therapy team. Once the training process is complete, therapy teams visit numerous facilities in the area, including nursing homes, the Waynesboro Public Library, many local schools, and most recently are beginning to visit jails.
When the dogs arrived at Daily Living Center on Wednesday, participants lit up with joy.
“A lot of our older adults had a dog or a cat or a pet, and now because of aging or disability they don’t have that ability to have a pet in the home, so it is so meaningful for them to have that pet therapy here,” Quesenberry said. “We’ve actually had participants change their days of the week of attendance to make sure they are here on Wednesdays for those visits.”
Joannie Kramer, director of nursing at Daily Living Center, agrees that the dogs are tremendously good for those they serve.
“Animals give you comfort, unconditional love. Just touching the animals and making contact and everything is a big part of our program here at the center,” she said. “That was one of the big deals, just to see their face light up. And it might spark something that they can talk about. When they had a dog when they were younger, or the type of dog they have now, things of that nature. It’s really good for stimulation of the brain and also fine motor skills.”
Daily Living Center is one of the first facilities that Positive Paws began visiting, said Holly Butler, who partners with her husband and their two dogs, Colby and Georgie, as therapy teams.
“Dogs are good barrier breakers,” Butler said.
Butler said some participants at the center face communication struggles. When the dogs arrive, however, she sees a significant change come over them.
“It kind of brings them out of themselves,” she said.
Butler recalled one participant who was always extremely quiet and reserved, but would come out of his shell when dogs arrived, even talking more with other individuals at the center. She also remembered an autistic man who was relatively non-communicative, but he always engaged with the dogs by petting them.
“A lot of your senile patients, a dog is something that’s familiar to them and they’ll reflect back on their animals,” Butler added.
For Butler, the most rewarding part of being a therapy team with her dogs is bringing a highlight to someone’s day.
“It’s just trying to make their day a little bit brighter,” she said.
Butler, a retired nurse, was inspired to take part in Positive Paws because she remembered the impact that dogs had on patients she cared for years ago.
Kramer said that staff benefit from contact with therapy dogs as well as those they care for at the center. The weekly visit is soothing for everyone present.
Lou Parr comes to Daily Living Center twice a week from Grottoes, and makes sure she is there on Wednesdays to see the dogs come in. One of her favorite things about them is seeing their tricks.
“He knows he has to lie down to get a treat,” she said. “Or to sit up, to look pretty, or stand on his back feet. It takes a lot of time to train a dog like that.”
Parr grew up on a farm and has fond memories of playing with the farm dog, Shep. She currently has a 12-year-old Dachshund at home, but she never taught her any tricks, she said.
“All she wants now is for me to just love her and pet her,” Parr said.
Parr, while rocking Colby, a tiny poodle, back and forth, said she loves coming to Daily Living Center because it gives her something to look forward to.
“We are so very grateful for our partnership with Positive Paws,” Quesenberry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.