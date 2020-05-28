WEYERS CAVE — Although the former Super Save Food Mart building in Weyers Cave sits vacant and dull, Weyers Cave library station manager Hannah Lickey said the space will soon be interactive, modern and bright.
Augusta County supervisors approved a lease in January for a Weyers Cave library station to be constructed in a portion of the old Super Save location near the intersection of Keezletown Road and Weyers Cave Road.
While the location was originally slated to open in June, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project. Lickey said they’re now hopeful for a Sept. 1 opening.
The 4,325 square-foot building will feature a main area for books, computers and have a program room available to reserve. Hours of operation are tentative, but Lickey hopes to balance them with the hours of the Grottoes library which is roughly 5 miles away.
Lickey’s personal goal for the space is to make it a “community center that fosters a love for learning and literature.”
“I just hope it will facilitate people learning, either through higher education or even just hobbies,” Lickey said. “I hope that it can be a place that people feel comfortable getting information from. They have a community center out there, but I think a library gives a little bit more of an intimate connection to information, knowledge and literacy.”
With individual computer stations and free internet access, Lickey said having a reliable internet connection and a place to work will be useful to the community.
“You’ll have your own space to sit and work, and I think it’ll be beneficial to have a place with solid internet where you know you can go in and have a connection for free,” she said. “You need those resources nowadays when you’re trying to apply for a job or for really anything you need internet services for. And, if you have a question, a librarian is right there to help.”
In addition to computers Lickey hopes to eventually create an “imagination station” that she describes as an interchangeable puppet theater, as well as develop a play area for children with developmental toys.
Lickey created an Amazon Wishlist for items needed for those two efforts. The wishlist is available online at tinyurl.com/weyerslib. Monetary donations also may be made through PayPal at friendsofacl.org. No book donations are needed at this time.
Similar to other library stations, Lickey will be the only staff member employed at the station. Volunteers through Friends of Augusta County Library will aid Lickey in operating the Weyers Cave station.
Lickey said despite being a one-woman show, she’s excited for the challenge.
“I like a challenge, and I thrive in chaos, so I think it’s going to take some hard work and some ambition, and I have both of those,” the 28-year-old said.
Until the Weyers Cave station is up and running, Lickey has been working from the Fishersville location and learning the library’s systems. Once the library station is open, she said she’s looking forward to meeting patrons.
“I’d like the library to be a very interactive place, a very friendly place, and I want to make it a place where people come in and have a good time instead of grabbing a book and wanting to immediately leave,” Lickey said.
Without space and patrons, the additional time has allowed for new ideas to form for the Weyers Cave library station, Lickey added.
“It’s a little bit more of a wait, but I definitely think it’ll be worth the wait,” she said.
