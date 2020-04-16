While the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the U.S., a new local COVID-19 taskforce is working to address needs in the community and match that with available resources.
One of the challenging issues COVID-19 can present is a patient being treated at home infecting other family members and cohabitants, according to local ophthalmologist Marc Shields who is volunteering on the taskforce.
The World Health Organization calls these scenarios “family clusters.” Family clusters represent a significant number of patients in the middle to later parts of local infection and could be the difference between a busy hospital and an overwhelmed hospital, Shields noted.
“We haven’t been hit very hard in this area compared to some of the bigger urban settings, but as it sweeps across our area more and more people are going to know someone who has this and one of the biggest ways you can get infected is just by close contact,” Shields said.
Care for infected loved one
Most of those who become ill from coronavirus will be treated at home, Augusta Health doctor Clint Merritt said — but there are techniques that can limit exposure to other household members.
“Certainly if that person can have their space in the home that is a separate area where they’re convalescing, you want them to stay in that area because we know you’re most contagious right around your body,” Merritt said.
Other recommendations include both the infected person and those around wearing masks when close by to prevent spreading the virus, cleaning the home at least twice a day using a bleach solution, and using good hand hygiene.
“You probably can’t avoid touching objects together whether it’s a plate, towel, laundry — but we know that washing your hands when you have an exposure works. Soap and water removes the virus from your skin, so if you’re caring for a loved one that has COVID, make sure when you go in to help in any way you aren’t touching your own face and when you leave promptly spend time washing your hands,” Merritt said.
In addition, an infected person should not have contact with any household pets because of uncertainty on which animals can contract the virus, as well as limiting the chance that a pet could inadvertently spread disease.
One key thing if someone in the household is infected is to not leave the home and expose others, Augusta Health’s infectious disease specialist Allison Baraco said.
“In all truth, there are people that are in the same home before they are ill and may have inadvertently been exposed to the virus. People are typically asymptomatic and contagious the day prior to showing symptoms,” she said. “It can be hard to care for someone at home that has COVID, and if you can avoid spreading it person to person then that’s best.”
Baraco said having someone outside the home place groceries or other household items on the porch of an infected person’s home is a safe practice, and non-perishable items can be left outside for a few hours as further precaution to limit coronavirus exposure.
Once the COVID-19 positive patient’s fever goes at least three days fever-free and it’s been at least seven days from the start of the illness, the person is considered no longer contagious.
However, that doesn’t mean all family members are in the clear.
Care for yourself
After the COVID-19 positive household member has recovered, others in the home still have the potential to also become ill.
“One of the things I think is hard to understand, but really important, is if I’m caring for a loved one with coronavirus then I’m a potential coronavirus person,” Merritt said.
Those exposed to COVID-19 in their home could develop symptoms up to two weeks after. Current recommendations are for household members to quarantine themselves for 14 days from when their household member was last sick.
“This is hard, but we know that if every person who might be an exposure or who is an exposure doesn’t go out in public this greatly reduces the spread of infection. Quarantining the exposure works,” Merritt said.
Both Merritt and Baroco agree that utilizing electronic communication, meditation and socially distanced time outside can all be tools to care for mental health while in home isolation.
“During this period of time, anxiety and stress may become so high that you need help, and that’s a reason to call your doctor. We are doing a lot of doctor visits and counseling visits and psychiatry visits by telehealth and finding that we can do that well,” Merritt said. “You should be intentional about using those support services. There are mental health services in our community so that if you’re finding stress and depression are high, you can get help.”
Although quarantining at home is stressful and tiring, Merritt said it’s more important to stay at home and limit exposures.
“(Staying at home) is really a civic act of kindness to protect your neighbors and protect that elderly in the community,” he said. “It’s hard now, but it’s hugely important that the hard work that everyone is doing continues and we stay the course as best we can.”
