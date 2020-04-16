Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S AND LOWER 30S, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AND LOW-LYING AREAS. * WHERE...THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA, AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES. &&