Cases of pertussis – commonly known as whooping cough – are on the rise in the area this year, warned the Waynesboro-Augusta and Staunton-Augusta Health Departments.
The health departments have investigated 23 reports of pertussis since Oct. 25 of this year, with the illness impacting children, teens and adults alike. This is a significant increase from the years 2016 through 2018, where Waynesboro and Staunton combined averaged just three pertussis cases a year.
The health departments reported that the majority of diagnosed cases have happened in individuals who had previously been vaccinated against whooping cough. This indicates that the effectiveness of the vaccine may decrease over time, they said.
"The protection from the pertussis immunization does wane over time," said Denise Bonds, MD, MPH, Director of Thomas Jefferson Health District. "Currently, the CDC only recommends vaccination for adults if they did not receive a Tdap shot as an adolescent. There is no recommendation to get additional Tdaps immunizations if you were completely immunized as an adolescent."
The current vaccine is found to prevent whooping cough in the majority who receive it, and “also helps to prevent severe respiratory illness, hospitalizations and/or death in infants, immune compromised and elderly patients,” a press release stated.
Pertussis is highly contagious, spread through the air by droplets from sneezing and coughing by infected individuals. The health departments report that typical cold-like symptoms are the first indicator of the illness, citing things like mild fever, runny nose, cough or sneezing. Those infected are most contagious during the first week of illness, when experiencing cold-like symptoms. Left untreated, symptoms give way to worse respiratory complications. Severe symptoms include the characteristic “whooping” noise as the sick individual tries to catch their breath after a coughing attack. Coughing fits may be followed by difficulty breathing, or gagging or vomiting, the health departments said.
While treatment is available — typically a five-day course of antibiotics — preventative measures such as proper hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes properly, staying away from infected individuals, staying home and isolated if one is ill themselves, and practicing general good hygiene are critically important.
"The last time we saw a "bump" in pertussis cases was in 2017 and that also appears to have been driven by an increase in cases in NW Virginia. Pertussis does occur in a cyclical pattern so it is not completely surprising to see an increase in cases," said Marshall Vogt, an epidemiologist with the division of immunizations.
