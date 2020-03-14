There has been less of a need for heavy coats and gloves this winter than other years.
“If it seems like the last few months have been unusually warm, you’re absolutely correct about that,” said Jerry Stenger, director of state climatology at the University of Virginian in Charlottesville.
In Waynesboro, this winter is the 10th warmest on record, Stenger said.
“In the Waynesboro area, the winter of 2019/2020 was about 5.1 degrees above normal temperature,” Stenger said.
There also has been less of a need for shovels because this has been the fifth-least-snowy winter in 100 years, he said.
The warmest winter on record for the area was the winter of 1931/1932, where the temperature was 10 degrees above average, according to Stenger.
The weather may have been unseasonably warm, but few seem to be complaining.
Whether walking a dog, toting fishing gear down to the South River, flying a kite, out for a jog, riding a bike, or taking a leisurely stroll, locals have been taking advantage of the spring-like weather by utilizing Waynesboro’s Greenway and various city parks.
“I’ve been loving it,” Emily Devitt said Wednesday of the weather while walking her rescue dog on the Greenway along the South River. “I’ve just been getting out with [my dog], and being outside.”
Devitt said she enjoyed a hiking a few trails last weekend with temperatures in the 60s.
Stephanie Seltzer, special events and program coordinator for Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, said the city has seen an uptick in visitors to the Greenway and parks recently.
“We can kind of see when there are these upticks during the winter months, and it always corresponds with a nice day,” she said.
There are numerous outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy, Seltzer said.
“Getting out with a bicycle; taking the kids out — they’re a little stir-crazy anyway from the winter. Getting them on their bikes, or scooters, or even hoverboards and taking them out to the Greenway. Or just simply having a nice stroll along the Greenway,” Seltzer said. “Trees are blooming right now, so it’s just a really pretty time to see everything coming into spring.”
Ridgeview Park and North Park feature playgrounds, another ideal place for children to go enjoy nice days, she said.
Seltzer added that the wind, in addition to nice weather, makes prime conditions for kite flying. She recommended Coyner Springs Park as an optimal kite-flying location.
“We have open fields at Basic Park, as well as Ridgeview, so it lends itself to getting out to do that,” she said.
