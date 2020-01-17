Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE INCH WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. THE HIGHEST ICE AMOUNTS ARE MOST LIKELY OVER THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...THE CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND CENTRAL FOOTHILLS OF VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST TODAY. A BRIEF PERIOD OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING. PRECIPITATION WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD LATER THIS MORNING AND CHANGE TO SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. THE STEADIEST WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. DUE TO THE COLD GROUND AND ROAD TEMPERATURES, SNOW AND ICE WILL ACCUMULATE ON ALL UNTREATED SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. WHEN VENTURING OUTSIDE, WATCH YOUR FIRST FEW STEPS TAKEN ON STEPS, SIDEWALKS, AND DRIVEWAYS, WHICH COULD BE ICY AND SLIPPERY, INCREASING YOUR RISK OF A FALL AND INJURY. &&