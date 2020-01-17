Wintry weather returns to the Waynesboro area throughout Saturday.
Meteorologist Brandon Fling with the National Weather Service said a system moving into the Waynesboro area would possibly bring light snow early Saturday morning and switch to a mix of wintry precipitation of sleet with possible freezing rain toward the afternoon before turning into rain in the evening hours.
“We’re expecting anywhere from a coating to a half-inch [of snow] at most,” Fling said. “Then we’ll see a bit of a break, and then precipitation moves back into the area around mid-day, early afternoon. That’s looking more in terms of a wintry mix of sleet, maybe a little bit of freezing rain as well. With the cold temperatures that we’re seeing today and tonight, we’re thinking those cold temperatures will remain across the area.”
Sleet and possible freezing rain will make up the bulk of the wintry precipitation, according to Jerry Stenger, director of state climatology at UVa.
“It seems certain that we’re going to get a spate of some more winter-like weather here with some frozen precipitation of one or more types,” Stenger said. “Right now, it looks like we’ll start out early in the morning with some sleet in the Waynesboro area. This is likely to remain some sort of mix of sleet with some possible snowfall before it eventually turns over to a rain event around about 4 p.m. on Saturday.”
Stenger said higher elevations could see more accumulation than Waynesboro and other areas of the Shenandoah Valley.
Motorists should watch for slick spots on the roads throughout Saturday, said Ken Slack with the Virginia Department of Transportation in Staunton.
Slack advised motorists to wait until later in the day to commute, if possible.
“If you do have to travel in the morning, just leave earlier than you ordinarily would so that you’re not tempted to put the speed up higher than you need to,” he said.
The system does not look like a major winter storm, Slack said, but crews are prepared to plow and treat the roads as necessary.
Motorists should be especially mindful of bridges, which typically freeze first and can remain frozen longer than the rest of the road, Stenger said.
As precipitation moves out of the area, cold, gusty winds from the Northwest will blow in, making temperatures seasonably cold after a recent wave of milder weather, Fling said. “He warned individuals to watch for re-freezing on Sunday morning.”
“There could be maybe some re-freeze issues tomorrow night as temperatures drop below freezing,” Fling said. “Any areas that remain wet could re-freeze and cause slippery conditions Sunday morning.”
Although cold, the rest of the weekend should be dry and sunny.
“It looks like we’re going to have a nice spell of mostly clear days from Sunday through late in the week,” Stenger said. “We could wind up with a spell of some really pleasant weather, albeit cold weather.”
