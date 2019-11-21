A 57-year-old Waynesboro woman faces charges of improper brakes and failure to maintain control after crashing her SUV into the front of 7-Eleven in Waynesboro on Thursday morning.
The woman’s 2008 GMC hit the store located on Rosser Avenue at about 8 a.m. The incident occurred after the driver attempted to make a right-hand turn into the 7-Eleven parking lot while traveling around 10 mph.
Waynesboro Police Department Capt. Kelly Walker said the driver’s breaks allegedly failed.
No injuries were reported in the crash. However, 7-Eleven remained closed for the day, with workers beginning to repair the damaged store front Thursday afternoon.
