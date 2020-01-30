STAUNTON — Women were demanding rights equal to those of men. Black Americans felt marginalized in society. And the threat of war overseas was a fear for all Americans.
The year was 1913, but the issues sound like news headlines in 2020.
An exhibit at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum sets the record straight on the issues and the president who faced them.
A grand opening of “Protesting the President” was held last week, but the exhibit has been up since late November.
“It’s all about basically different movements that, like people do today, use the president as a way to gain attention and focus their movements,” said Andrew Phillips, curator at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum.
The exhibit highlights four topics that were hot during President Woodrow Wilson’s presidency: women’s suffrage, prohibition, civil rights and anti-war sentiment.
Suffragists demonstrated outside the White House, and individuals fighting for civil rights petitioned Wilson in his office, Phillips said. A few years later, in 1917, when Wilson went to Congress requesting a declaration of war for the U.S. to entera war that eventually became known as World War I, many Americans protested potential U.S.invovlement.
“There were lots of social issues that were at the forefront of his administration,” said museum president and CEO Robin von Seldeneck.
Phillips said many of the same issues the U.S. is seeing “not even echoes, I mean just that same issue being discussed and debated and protested today, and so we tried to draw on some connections to modern events as well.”
The question of women’s rights is a perfect example of an issue still in the forefront today after the vote two weeks ago in Virginia in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment, and the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., three years ago.
“How long have we been talking about that? So it’s still in the forefront,” von Seldeneck said.
Equal rights for African Americans is also still a discussion in America.
“It’s been well over 150 years since African Americans have had freedom [from slavery], but yet some would argue, many would argue, that that [issue] is not finalized,” von Seldeneck said. “We’re still not there. There’s still not equality for all.”
The day before Wilson’s inauguration in 1913, Phillips said that “a massive suffrage procession” was held in Washington, D.C. Women were marching to draw attention to the fact that they were not allowed to vote for the President of the United States when Wilson was elected.
“His way of trying to side step the issue really was in saying it needed to be up to the individual states. That if a state, like Wyoming, which I think was the first one, allows women to vote in all elections, that’s great,” Phillips said.
But the suffrage procession in the nation’s capital the day before his inauguration showed Wilson that women’s suffrage was “not something that can be dealt with state to state.”
And it showed Wilson that he could not ignore the issue.
Wilson, however, did not ignore news of women in the suffrage movement who were arrested, placed in workhouses, bound, and force fed, according to von Seldeneck.
“Wilson found out about that. That really had an impact on him,” she said.
Wilson also was affected by news of women working in munitions factories while men were fighting overseas in World War I.
“I think that had a huge part in Woodrow Wilson going to Congress and asking Congress to vote on this, that women have the right to vote,” von Seldeneck said. “That is a topic where we see a change in Woodrow Wilson from when he first became president until the end [of his presidency].”
Wilson’s views on women’s suffrage also changed during his time as president thanks to the views of his three strong daughters. His middle daughter, Jessie, was active in the movement. Wilson’s first wife, Ellen, also hinted in interviews that she favored Wilson supporting women’s right to vote.
“There were pressure points on the outside and on the inside of the White House,” Phillips said.
At the same time, Wilson was like many other Americans, and handling the stress of a country on the brink of war, while also experiencing health concerns, took its toll.
“We must remember how much is on the president’s plate at any given time. And not just Wilson’s — but any president,” von Seldeneck said.
“Protesting the President” contains materials and information gathered from organizations across the country, Phillips said, including the National Woman’s Party. Finding materials was not easy, but with the centennial anniversaries of the 19th Amendment giving American women the right to vote in national elections, as well as other issues, Phillips said the time was right for “Protesting the President.”
Despite the struggle museum staff had in finding items for the exhibit, some items just seemed destined for the exhibit. For instance, a photo of a black soldier who served in World War I was donated for the exhibit at the right time to be included.
Phillips said the exhibit includes an interactive activity for children of all ages to make their own suffrage sash, like those worn by women picketing the White House.
“Suffrage is the best example of a way [Wilson’s] views evolved over his presidency,” Phillips said.
In a sign of changing times and evolving views, von Seldeneck said that Jessie Wilson Sayre’s son, Francis Bowes Sayre Jr., who was dean of the Washington National Cathedral for 27 years, later marched with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Sayre was Woodrow Wilson’s grandson,” von Seldeneck said as an example of how ideas and opinions changed for the better.Francis Bowes Sayre Jr. was Wilson’s first grandchild. He was born in the White House in 1915.
Before his death in 2008, von Seldeneck said that Sayre visited WWPL and also donated items.
“Ultimately, [Wilson] came around to support the women’s suffrage movement,” said Dr. Sydney Bland, an expert on women’s suffrage and on American history during the period when Wilson was president.
Bland taught at James Madison University for 45 years, including a graduate course about Presidents Wilson, Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, all of whom, Bland said, were supportive of some degrees of reform. Wilson supported reforms in labor and the economy.
Bland said that Wilson “came around” because of the support that women were providing at home for the war. Wilson felt “they should be rewarded for their efforts to support the war.”
But also two of Wilson’s daughters supported women’s suffrage “and urged him to support women’s right to vote.”
“[Wilson] was a strong president,” Bland said.
Bland added that individuals often fault with Wilson on a variety of issues, and “Protesting the President” speaks to, pointing out that he was not very supportive along the way and that he was stubborn.
“He was a bit of an idealist for sure,” Bland said.
Wilson’s record is perhaps weakest in the area of civil rights. When it came to race relations, Wilson segregated employees according to race within federal departments, for instance.
He was also not tolerant of those who offered opposing views, particularly regarding issues of war. Wilson “did not tolerate any speaking out on the war effort,” which is why he supported The Sedition Act of 1918, which made it a crime to speak out against the United States.
Militant suffragists, Bland said, picketed the White House daily, and Wilson “could not tolerate” their point of view.
“[The women’s suffrage movement] was a big deal although the war was obviously the overriding issue at the time,” Bland said. The women’s suffrage movement had been going on since the mid-19th century.
By the time Wilson was in office, the suffrage movement was divided between those advocating a state-by-state approach to enfranchising women, and those militant suffragists, who picketed the White House, favored a federal amendment granting universal women’s suffrage.
Wilson’s views were shaped by his Southern upbringing, having been born in Staunton, and reared in Georgia and South Carolina, and the Southern thinking almost always learned toward state’s rights rather than federal legislation.
“I think he fervently believed in what he was standing by,” Bland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.