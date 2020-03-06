STAUNTON — The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Shenandoah University will co-sponsor “Breaking the Heart of the World: Woodrow Wilson and the League of Nations,” on Wednesday, March 18 at Shenandoah University in Henkel Hall’s Hester Auditorium.
A welcome reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by keynote speakers at 6:30 p.m.
Discussion will be led by scholars Patricia O’ Toole, Dr. John Milton Cooper and Dr. Thomas Knock.
According to a press release, they will “talk openly about why the United States Senate rejected membership in the League of Nations during Woodrow Wilson’s presidency and what those implications were by not joining.”
Book signings will follow the keynote speakers.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum gives guests an opportunity to tour the birthplace of the 28th president of the United States, as well as a museum dedicated to Woodrow Wilson.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton, and is open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call (540) 885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.
Henkel Hall at Shenandoah University is at 726 Wade Miller Dr., Winchester. For more information, call (540) 665-4500 or visit https://www.su.edu.
