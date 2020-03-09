STAUNTON — The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will host two days of birthday celebration event for their museum mascot "Woolly" on beginning on Friday, March 20.
The night before Woolly's birthday, March 20, the museum will host a special pajama party from 6-7 p.m. Kids are encouraged to put on their PJ's and bring their favorite stuffed animal or doll for a bedtime story and a special "tuck in" time — kids will head home, but their stuffed animal friends will stay the night.
Overnight guests can be picked up at 10 a.m. the next morning, and hot cocoa will be served. Friday's event is free, but registration is required.
On Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Woolly's birthday party will begin including a sheep-themed craft, a special scavenger hunt and the ability to meet and learn about real sheep.
For more information about the birthday celebration and slumber party, contact Emily Kilgore, director of education and engagement at WWPL, at (540) 885-0897 ext. 122 or educationirector@woodrowwilson.org.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is located at 20 North Coalter Street in Staunton.
All activities are free and open to the public. Museum admission is not included in the events.
