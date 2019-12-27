STAUNTON — On what would be his 163rd birthday, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum invites the community to celebrate the former President’s life.
This year’s annual birthday open house will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, located at 20 North Coalter Street in Staunton.
President and CEO of the WWPL Robin von Seldeneck said the event usually draws in 350-400 visitors, but since this year’s celebration falls on a Saturday the group anticipates more.
“It’s really important to come and understand a homegrown man and how he ends up becoming President and the most powerful man internationally,” said von Seldeneck, adding that the community can learn from the time period regardless of politics.
Guests in year’s past may recall tours every 10 minutes — this year, there will be no wait to take tours.
All aspects of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will be open with the exception of the library and archives.
In addition to the tours, the family-friendly event will include crafts, a hot chocolate bar and activities for children. Members of the Pierce-Arrow Committee will also be on hand to showcase and provide information about President Wilson’s 1919 Pierce-Arrow presidential limousine. Visitors may also receive special discounts and promotions in The President’s Shop.
All visitor’s will also receive a sneak peek at the museum’s new exhibit, “Protesting the President.” The exhibit features social issues the public protested over in 1919 and 1920.
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum asks that visitors complete a short questionnaire to aide in gathering research to help “re-imagine the museum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.