A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car in the intersection of North Delphine Avenue and Fourth Street on Friday morning.
Police received a call at 7:48 a.m. that a girl had ran in front of a Mazda MS3 in the intersection near Valley Mart Inc. and was struck by the front bumper of the car, said Capt. Kelly Walker of the Waynesboro Police Department.
The girl, a Wenonah Elementary School student, was bleeding slightly and had a “goose egg” on her head when first responders arrived at the scene, Walker said.
“She was awake and talking the whole time on the scene,” he said.
The girl complained of pain in her ribs and was sent to Augusta Health for examination.
“It didn’t appear that she had serious injuries, but I can’t say what they found when they examined her,” he said.
However, internal bleeding was ruled out later at Augusta Health, Walker said.
The girl was discharged from the hospital by 2 p.m., said Lisa Schwenk, director of public relations for Augusta Health.
The driver of the Mazda MS3 “was able to brake so that at impact they were probably going 5 to 10 miles per hour,” said Walker, who added the driver was not being charged with anything.
A school bus at the scene was not involved in the incident and children on the bus were not physically injured, however, Walker said some children on the bus did see the girl getting hit by the Mazda.
The bus contained a few middle and high school students, said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
“Our counselors met with students who were on that bus this morning and throughout the afternoon,” he said.
The school bus was turning left off of Fourth Street onto North Delphine Avenue, according to Walker, which is part of its normal route.
The Mazda MS3 sustained “very minimal” damage, Walker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.