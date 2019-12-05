89-year-old man drives car into Waynesboro bank

A Stuarts Draft man was charged with reckless driving Tuesday by Waynesboro Police Department after driving his silver Toyota Camry into the DuPont Community Credit Union on Lucy Lane.

DuPont Community Credit Union on Lucy Lane in Waynesboro remains open after an 89-year-old man drove his silver Toyota Camry into the main entrance Thursday afternoon.

“He stepped on the gas thinking he was stepping on the brake,” said Capt. Kelly Walker of the Waynesboro Police Department.

Walker said he is unsure of the estimated damage to the bank.

“I would say significant damages to the building,” he added.

The driver, who lives in Stuarts Draft, will be charged with reckless driving from the incident, because, according to Walker, the incident happened on private property.

Walker said that the driver has insurance which will probably pay for damages to the building, and the driver will possibly face a fine with the charge of reckless driving.

“And there were no injuries and that’s always a plus,” Walker said.

